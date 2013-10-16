US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St at highs on hopes for debt-limit deal

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Major U.S. stock indexes hit session highs in late morning trading on Wednesday on optimism a plan emerging in the Democratic-led Senate to raise the U.S. debt limit and end the government shutdown will be passed in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 193.43 points, or 1.28 percent, to 15,361.44, the S&P 500 gained 22.51 points, or 1.33 percent, to 1,720.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.271 points, or 1.17 percent, to 3,838.281.

Both sides are confident the House will pass the bipartisan Senate bill, said a senior Democratic aide.

The S&P 500 came within less than 0.5 percent of its record intraday high.