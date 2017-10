NEW YORK, June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks added gains on Wednesday after data showed contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes matched a two-year high in May, fueling optimism the housing market is poised for a recovery.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 90.52 points, or 0.72 percent, at 12,625.19. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 11.66 points, or 0.88 percent, at 1,331.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 25.48 points, or 0.89 percent, at 2,879.54.