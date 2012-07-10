FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower on profit fears
July 10, 2012 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower on profit fears

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell for a fourth day on Tuesday as more pessimism from U.S. companies compounded worries that the sluggish global economy is taking its toll on U.S. profit growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 83.17 points, or 0.65 percent, to end unofficially at 12,653.12. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 10.99 points, or 0.81 percent, to finish unofficially at 1,341.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 29.44 points, or 1.00 percent, to close unofficially at 2,902.33.

