US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher after Fed-affirming jobs report
October 22, 2013

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends higher after Fed-affirming jobs report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks climbed on Tuesday, pushing the S&P 500 to yet another record high, after weaker-than-expected job creation last month reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will hold the course on its economic stimulus into next year.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 75.78 points, or 0.49 percent, at 15,467.98. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 10.05 points, or 0.58 percent, at 1,754.71. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.52 points, or 0.24 percent, at 3,929.57.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
