FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower as federal budget deadline draws near
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Energy & Environment
Aramco listing reshapes Saudi OPEC oil policy
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2013 / 8:12 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends lower as federal budget deadline draws near

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined on Friday and the S&P 500 and Dow posted their first weekly drop in four, as congressional Democrats and Republicans struggled to pass a federal budget to avert a government shutdown days away.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 70.06 points, or 0.46 percent, at 15,258.24. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 6.93 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,691.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 5.83 points, or 0.15 percent, at 3,781.59.

For the week, the Dow ended down 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 fell 1.1 percent while the Nasdaq ended up 0.2 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.