US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 hit record closing highs on Fed outlook

NEW YORK, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 ended at record closing highs on Tuesday after economic data supported views that the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus intact for several months and IBM gained after it announced a stock buyback.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 111.42 points, or 0.72 percent, to end unofficially at a record 15,680.35. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 9.84 points, or 0.56 percent, to finish unofficially at a record 1,771.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 12.21 points, or 0.31 percent, to close unofficially at 3,952.34.