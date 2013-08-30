FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 index ends worst month since May 2012
August 30, 2013 / 8:15 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 index ends worst month since May 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell in a thinly traded session on Friday, with the S&P 500 index recording its steepest monthly drop since May 2012 as investors held off making large bets before a long weekend with the situation in Syria still uncertain.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 30.87 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,810.08. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 5.27 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,632.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.44 points, or 0.84 percent, at 3,589.87.

For the week, the Dow fell 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.8 percent and the Nasdaq declined 1.9 percent.

For the month, the Dow fell 4.4 percent, the S&P 500 was down 3.1 percent and the Nasdaq was off 1 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
