US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 index ends worst month since May 2012

NEW YORK, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell in a thinly traded session on Friday, with the S&P 500 index recording its steepest monthly drop since May 2012 as investors held off making large bets before a long weekend with the situation in Syria still uncertain.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 30.87 points, or 0.21 percent, at 14,810.08. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 5.27 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,632.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 30.44 points, or 0.84 percent, at 3,589.87.

For the week, the Dow fell 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.8 percent and the Nasdaq declined 1.9 percent.

For the month, the Dow fell 4.4 percent, the S&P 500 was down 3.1 percent and the Nasdaq was off 1 percent.