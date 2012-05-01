FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of factory, construction data
#Market News
May 1, 2012 / 11:41 AM / in 5 years

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of factory, construction data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Pfizer profit tops view

* BP falls after earnings

* Construction spending, ISM manufacturing on tap

* Futures: Dow up 6 pts, S&P up 1.2 pts, Nasdaq off 3.25 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were flat on Tuesday ahead of data on the manufacturing sector that should indicate the pace of the economic recovery.

* The S&P 500 closed April with its first monthly decline since November as economic data pointed to a slowing domestic economy and continued flare-ups in the euro zone highlighted the risks of the region’s debt crisis.

* Investor focus will be dominated by the United States as a number of European and Asian stock markets, including ones in Germany, France and Italy, are closed on Tuesday for the May Day holiday.

* Britain’s FTSE 100 bounced 0.4 percent higher early, with Lloyds Banking Group Plc among the top gainers after quarterly results, offsetting a fall in integrated oils led by BP.

* S&P 500 futures rose 1.2 points and were roughly even with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were up 6 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 3.25 points.

* The Institute for Supply Management releases its April manufacturing index at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey expected a reading of 53.0 versus 53.4 in March.

* Also at 10 a.m., the Commerce Department will release March construction spending data. Economists forecast a rise of 0.5 percent, compared with a 1.1 percent drop in February.

* Pfizer Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings as cost controls partly offset plunging sales of its Lipitor cholesterol fighter, now facing competition from cheaper generics. The shares dipped 0.7 percent to $22.75 in light premarket trade.

* According to Thomson Reuters data through Monday morning, of the 297 S&P 500 companies that have reported results, 72 percent topped estimates.

* Earnings are expected from 32 S&P 500 companies on Tuesday, including Broadcom Corp, Chesapeake Energy Corp and Fiserv Inc.

* BP Plc’s profit dropped more than expected on the back of a fall in production prompted by the need to sell oil fields to pay for the Gulf of Mexico disaster. U.S.-listed shares fell 2.7 percent to $42.25 premarket.

* Sears Holdings Corp forecast a 1.3 percent drop in quarterly sales at same-store stores due to weak demand for electronics at its namesake department stores and its Kmart chain.

* U.S. auto sales in April were expected to remain on pace with the previous month, continuing the momentum that saw the appetite for new vehicles drive first-quarter demand to its highest rate in four years.

