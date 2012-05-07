FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-US STOCKS-Wall St dips, mood fragile after Europe elections
May 7, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-US STOCKS-Wall St dips, mood fragile after Europe elections

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Greece elections add to euro zone uncertainties
    * Cognizant slumps after results, Tyson rallies
    * DigitalGlobe rejects GeoEye takeover bid
    * Indexes off: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P, Nasdaq both 0.1 pct

    By Ryan Vlastelica	
    NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were
little changed Monday, rebounding from steep losses early in the
session after election results in Europe clouded the region's
outlook as it grapples with a financial crisis.	
    Financial shares were up 0.13 percent, helping to
briefly push the S&P into positive territory. Wall Street
suffered a sharp decline on Friday, and the S&P racked up its
worst weekly performance this year. 	
    Greeks voted out ruling parties in elections on Sunday,
dealing a blow to the fragile political consensus that has kept
Europe's currency bloc intact through more than two years of
crisis. Greece's banking index slid 13 percent. 	
    "The election results were not a complete surprise, but now
investors need to brace for the eventuality of Greece leaving
the euro zone," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at
Harris Private Bank in Chicago. 	
    "While the overall trend in equities still seems pretty
attractive, I'm a little disturbed by the deterioration we're
seeing on the momentum side."	
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 40.38
points, or 0.31 percent, at 12,997.89. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dipped 1.55 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,367.55.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 1.84 points, or 0.06
percent, at 2,954.50. 	
    Worries over Europe have helped to drive weakness in U.S.
equities in recent months, with investors concerned about its
effects on global growth and corporate profits.	
    Bearish U.S. economic data, most recently Friday's payrolls
report for April, have exacerbated fears growth may be stalling.	
    In France, Socialist Francois Hollande won the presidency
over incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, raising pressure on Germany to
pursue a more growth-oriented approach to the regional crisis.
 	
    The U.S. earnings season is winding down, and of the 415 S&P
500 companies reporting as of Friday morning, 67.5 percent
exceeded estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data. In
contrast, more than 80 percent had beaten expectations at the
start of the season.	
    Cognizant Technologies Solutions Corp slumped 15.3
percent to $59.09, the biggest decliner on the S&P, after
cutting its profit and revenue outlooks. 	
    On the upside, Tyson Foods Inc posted
higher-than-expected earnings. The stock was the S&P's biggest
percentage gainer, climbing 3 percent to $18.60. 	
    Satellite imagery company DigitalGlobe Inc fell 6.1
percent to $15.43 a day after it rejected a hostile bid from
rival GeoEye Inc. GeoEye was off 2.3 percent to $24.25.
 	
    With last week's decline, the S&P 500's 3.5 percent pop from
an April closing low to a May closing high has largely been
erased.	
    The index has found support around the April closing low of
1,358.59 in the past, but a breach could take it back to 1,340.
The benchmark index is moving away from strong resistance at
1,400 after failing to make a convincing move above it.

