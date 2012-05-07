FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Wall St slips, mood fragile after Europe elections
May 7, 2012 / 4:15 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS-Wall St slips, mood fragile after Europe elections

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Greece elections add to euro zone's uncertainties
    * Cognizant slumps after results
    * Vertex jumps on cystic fibrosis drug study results
    * Dow off 0.2 pct, S&P flat, Nasdaq off 0.1 pct


    By Chuck Mikolajczak	
    NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks declined on Monday
as investors had a muted reaction to European election results
that cast doubt on the region's ability to tackle its debt
crisis. 	
    The election results initially roiled futures markets on
Sunday night, but markets later calmed down. Greeks voted to
cast out ruling parties in elections on Sunday, dealing a blow
to the fragile political consensus that has kept Europe's
currency bloc intact through more than two years of crisis. An
index of Greek banks' shares slid 13 percent. 	
    In France, Socialist Francois Hollande won the presidency
over incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, raising pressure on Germany to
pursue a more growth-oriented approach to the regional crisis.
 	
    "We are holding up very well, considering the election
results, the overall lack of order in the European Union,
financially and politically," said Peter Kenny, managing
director at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey. 	
    "The markets are choosing not to focus on the dramatic
impact of what could be and rather what we have in front of us.
We still have recovery, we still have a lot that is quite
positive in the broader story."	
    An S&P index of financial shares, normally highly
sensitive to events that could unsettle the euro zone's fiscal
stability, gained 0.5 percent. Analysts pointed to a potential
bailout for troubled Spanish bank Bankia by the
government as a boost for the sector.
  	
    "Any sense of self-regulation, any sense of independent
accountability away from the European Union with real impact for
failure, is very positive," Kenny said. 	
    In the biotech sector, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 
surged 47.5 percent to $55.17 after data from a mid-stage study
showed the company's cystic fibrosis drug Kalydeco, when
combined with its experimental treatment for the disease, led to
significant improvement in lung function. The NYSEArca biotech
index climbed 2.5 percent. 	
    The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 28.08
points, or 0.22 percent, to 13,010.19. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index shed 0.06 of a point, or unchanged on a percentage
basis, to 1,369.04. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped
1.79 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,954.55. 	
   As the earnings season draws to a close, 420 S&P 500
companies had reported results as of Monday morning, with 67.6
percent exceeding estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.
In contrast, more than 80 percent had beaten expectations at the
start of the season.	
    Cognizant Technologies Solutions Corp slid 15.9
percent to $58.61 as the biggest drag on the S&P, after cutting
its profit and revenue outlooks. 	
    PepsiCo climbed 1.3 percent to $66.77 after Morgan
Stanley upgraded its view on the U.S. beverage industry to
"attractive" and raised PepsiCo Inc to "overweight" from
"equal weight."

