FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Wall St stays calm after European elections
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 5:20 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS-Wall St stays calm after European elections

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Greek elections add to euro zone's uncertainties
    * Vertex jumps on cystic fibrosis drug study results
    * Cognizant slumps after results
    * Dow off 0.1 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct


    By Chuck Mikolajczak	
    NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks barely budged on
Monday as investors shrugged off European election results that
cast doubt on the region's ability to tackle its debt crisis. 	
    The election results initially roiled futures markets on
Sunday night, but markets were able to rebound. Greeks voted to
cast out ruling parties in elections on Sunday, dealing a blow
to the fragile political consensus that has kept Europe's
currency bloc intact through more than two years of crisis. An
index of Greek banks' shares slid 12.6 percent. 	
    In France, Socialist Francois Hollande won the presidency
over incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, raising pressure on Germany to
pursue a more growth-oriented approach to the regional crisis.
 	
    "One positive thing we are seeing out of the elections and
we are hearing from the ECB chairman is a focus on growth and
that austerity measures alone are not going to get them out of
this crisis," said Sean Lynch, global investment strategist for
Wells Fargo Private Bank in Omaha, Nebraska. 	
    "So if there are more growth-oriented measures, that could
help the banking system and could be a positive for the economy
as well."	
    An S&P index of financial shares, normally highly
sensitive to events that could unsettle the euro zone's fiscal
stability, gained 0.6 percent. Analysts pointed to a potential
government bailout for troubled Spanish bank Bankia as
a boost for the sector.  	
    "Any sense of self-regulation, any sense of independent
accountability away from the European Union with real impact for
failure, is very positive," said Peter Kenny, managing director
at Knight Capital in Jersey City, New Jersey. 	
    In the biotech sector, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 
soared 47.6 percent to $55.20 after data from a mid-stage study
showed the company's cystic fibrosis drug Kalydeco, when
combined with its experimental treatment for the disease, led to
significant improvement in lung function. The NYSEArca biotech
index climbed 3.2 percent. 	
    The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 11.13
points, or 0.09 percent, to 13,027.14. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 2.62 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,371.72.
The Nasdaq Composite Index added 6.50 points, or 0.22
percent, to 2,962.84. 	
   As the earnings season draws to a close, 420 S&P 500
companies had reported results as of Monday morning, with 67.6
percent exceeding estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.
In contrast, more than 80 percent had beaten expectations at the
start of the season.	
    Cognizant Technologies Solutions Corp slid 16
percent to $58.48 as the biggest drag on the S&P 500, after
cutting its profit and revenue outlooks. 	
    PepsiCo climbed 1.4 percent to $66.80 after Morgan
Stanley upgraded its view on the U.S. beverage industry to
"attractive" and raised PepsiCo Inc to "overweight" from
"equal weight."

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.