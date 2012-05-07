FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2012 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St mostly up on banks; investors shrug off Europe

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Financial stocks lead, with BofA up 3 pct
    * Greek elections add to euro zone's uncertainties
    * Vertex jumps on cystic fibrosis drug study results
    * Dow off 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.3 pct

    By Angela Moon	
    NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks mostly rose by late
afternoon trade on Monday, with financial shares taking the lead
as investors shrugged off Europe's election results that cast
doubt on the region's ability to tackle its debt crisis.	
    Financial stocks, normally highly sensitive to events that
could unsettle the euro zone's fiscal stability, were not only
the biggest gainers but had the heaviest volume. The S&P 500
financial sector index was up 0.8 percent. Bank of
America shares shot up 3 percent to $7.97 and Goldman
Sachs rose 1.2 percent to $110.29.	
    Analysts pointed to a potential government bailout for
troubled Spanish bank Bankia as a boost for the
sector.     	
    The gains also came after Wall Street ended its worst week
this year on Friday.	
    "The S&P 500 failed to hold above its 1,395 breakout point
last week and will look to hold its April 1,360 low in the
coming days to weeks," said Ari Wald, a technical analyst at
Brown Brothers Harriman.	
    "A failure to hold 1,360 would confirm lower highs and lower
lows for the first time since October."	
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 4.73
points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,033.54. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 3.04 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,372.14.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.86 points, or 0.27
percent, at 2,964.20.	
     At mid-afternoon, the Dow turned positive and rose above
13,043. But that gain quickly faded and the Dow inched lower
again.	
    The election results from Europe initially roiled futures
markets on Sunday night, but markets were able to rebound.
Greeks voted to cast out ruling parties in elections on Sunday,
dealing a blow to the fragile political consensus that has kept
Europe's currency bloc intact through more than two years of
crisis.	
    In France, Socialist Francois Hollande won the presidency
over incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy, raising pressure on Germany to
pursue a more growth-oriented approach to the regional crisis.
 	
    In the biotech sector, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc 
soared 54.5 percent to $57.80 after data from a mid-stage study
showed the company's cystic fibrosis drug Kalydeco, when
combined with its experimental treatment for the disease, led to
significant improvement in lung function. The NYSEArca biotech
index climbed 3.7 percent. 	
    As the earnings season draws to a close, 420 S&P 500
companies had reported results as of Monday morning, with 67.6
percent exceeding estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data.
In contrast, more than 80 percent had beaten expectations at the
start of the season.	
    Cognizant Technologies Solutions Corp slid 18.9
percent to $56.48 as the biggest drag on the S&P 500, after
cutting its profit and revenue outlooks. 	
    PepsiCo climbed 1.2 percent to $66.69 after Morgan
Stanley upgraded its view on the U.S. beverage industry to
"attractive" and raised PepsiCo Inc to "overweight" from
"equal weight."

