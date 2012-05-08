US STOCKS-Wall St slumps on Greece uncertainties

* Greek official denounces bailout deal * McDonald's falls after April sales report * Fossil tumbles in biggest drop since 1995 * Indexes off: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct By Ryan Vlastelica NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as Greece's bailout pledge came into question, adding to worries France and Germany may split on how to tackle the region's debt crisis. The early losses mirrored trading in Europe, where the FTSEurofirst dropped 0.9 percent. Leftist leader Alexis Tsipras began efforts to form a Greek government by renouncing the terms of an international bailout and threatening to nationalize banks in a statement likely to reduce his chances of success. "This is dragging the situation out even longer and makes it less likely that the progress that has already been made will continue," said Mark Foster, who helps manage $500 million at Kirr Marbach & Co in Columbus, Indiana. While Foster added the weakness has created some bargains, "a lot of major U.S. companies have a lot of exposure to Europe and we may continue seeing that weakness show up here." The Dow Jones industrial average slumped 104.18 points, or 0.80 percent, at 12,904.35. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 12.69 points, or 0.93 percent, at 1,356.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index slid 33.50 points, or 1.13 percent, at 2,924.26. Worries about Europe spurred losses early Monday, but Wall Street rebounded, with the S&P 500 ending a three-day losing streak. The threat of a Franco-German split over policies to tackle the region's debt crisis loomed after the election of Socialist Francois Hollande as French president. With 420 S&P 500 companies reporting results as of Monday morning, 67.6 percent exceeded estimates, according to Thomson Reuters data. At the start of the earnings season, more than 80 percent had beaten expectations. Fossil Inc tumbled 33.3 percent to $83.75 after it reported first-quarter revenue far below expectations and cut its full-year profit view. The drop was the company's biggest one-day decline since 1995. Dow component McDonald's Corp fell 1 percent to $94.60 after April same-store sales missed expectations. Electronic Arts Inc dropped 7.4 percent to $14.02 a day after forecasting revenue below estimates. Another Dow component, Walt Disney Co, is scheduled to report its results after the market closes.