US STOCKS-Spanish bank fears push futures lower
May 9, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS-Spanish bank fears push futures lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Spain to demand banks set aside $45 bln-sources
    * Disney profit beats expectations
    * Yahoo director to step down
    * Futures off: Dow 86 pts, S&P 12.8 pts, Nasdaq 23.75 pts

    By Ryan Vlastelica	
    NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on
Wednesday, mirroring European shares on concerns over the
teetering state of Spanish banks.	
    * Spain will demand banks set aside another $45 billion
against loans to builders as it battles to rebuild confidence,
sources told Reuters. Huge bank losses have raised fears the
country may need an international bailout. 	
    * U.S.-listed shares of Banco Santander SA dropped
5.5 percent to $6.02 in premarket trading.	
    * The situation in Europe has been a primary driver for Wall
Street this week as the corporate earnings season winds down and
there are few domestic economic indicators that could influence
equities.	
    * The S&P 500 is down 2.4 percent so far this month
while the Dow has fallen for five straight sessions.	
    * Possible fallout after elections in Greece has also dented
 sentiment. Leftist leader Alexis Tsipras was to meet the heads
of Greece's mainstream parties Wednesday to try to form a
coalition government. But the effort was not expected to succeed
after he demanded they first agree to tear up the country's
EU/IMF bailout deal. 	
    * European shares were off 1.1 percent early Wednesday.
 	
    * S&P 500 futures fell 12.8 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures were down
86 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures lost 23.75 points.	
    * Walt Disney Co reported quarterly earnings that
beat expectations late Tuesday, helped by strong theme park
attendance and higher cable network advertising revenue.
 	
    * With 434 of S&P 500 companies reporting results as of
Tuesday morning, 66.8 percent exceeded estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters data. At the start of the earnings season, more
than 80 percent had beaten expectations.	
    * Major companies on tap to report Wednesday included Cisco
Systems Inc, Macy's Inc, Priceline.com Inc
 and News Corp.	
    * Yahoo Inc director Patti Hart, who led the hiring
process of Chief Executive Scott Thompson, will give up her seat
on Yahoo's board as the Internet company investigates Thompson's
educational credentials. 	
    * The S&P 500 fell through support at 1,350 in Tuesday's
decline, reaching levels not seen since early March, but buyers
emerged late in the session and Wall Street ended off its worst
lows.

