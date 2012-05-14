US STOCKS-Wall St slides as S&P falls below key support

* Global markets lower on Greece, China growth worries * Economically sensitive stocks weaker * Avon shares up, considers merger offer * S&P 500 below support at 1,340 * Indexes down: Dow 1 pct, S&P 1.1 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct By Edward Krudy NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday, tracking global equity markets lower as a political impasse in Greece heightened concerns about Europe's debt crisis and fears mounted about an economic slowdown in China. The general move out of risky assets, such as equities and commodities, pushed the S&P 500 just below an important support level at 1,340 which, if broken on a sustained basis, could result in a steeper pullback for the index. Greece's president met little enthusiasm from political leaders on Monday to avert new elections, reinforcing fears the country was on the path to bankruptcy and an exit from the euro zone. The consequences of such an event are unknown. Investors fear it could prompt wider instability in Spain and Italy. "The growing possibility of Greece saying bye bye has put the entire region into the realm of the unknown in terms of the economic ripple effects," said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist and portfolio manager at Miller Tabak in a note. "Spanish and Italian bond yields are spiking and the cost of insuring against a Spanish default is now more expensive than for Hungary." Stocks in economically sensitive sectors such as banks and those linked to natural resources led the decline. Morgan Stanley fell 2.2 percent to $14.62, while Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold fell 1.6 percent to $34.21. Concerns about a slowdown in China have been troubling investors for several months. The decision of the world's second-largest economy on Saturday to cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves, normally seen as a pro-growth move, suggested the country may be facing more significant headwinds. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 124.80 points, or 0.97 percent, to 12,695.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 14.21 points, or 1.05 percent, to 1,339.18. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 25.03 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,908.79. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell to a four-month low, losing as much as 2.1 percent to an intraday low of 1,001.47 points - just off a 2012 low of 1,001.30 points reached on Jan. 2. The 1,340 level on the S&P 500 marks a convergence of several closely watched technical points. It is the low posted by the index in March, the 23.6 percent retracement of the rally from lows in October, and the neckline of a "head and shoulders" pattern, seen as a bearish formation by traders. Violation of 1,340 could take the index back to 1,300 to 1,290 and "as low as 1,258 under strong selling," according to technical strategists at UBS Wealth Management. Safe-haven currencies including the dollar and the Japanese yen rose, with the euro hitting a four-month low to the dollar. Oil fell sharply, with Brent crude down 1.53 percent to $110.83 per barrel. JPMorgan Chase & Co sacrificed investment chief Ina Drew on Monday in response to trading losses that could reach $3 billion or more and which have tainted the reputation of the bank's high profile chief executive Jamie Dimon. JPM shares fell 2.7 percent to $35.95 after losing 9 percent on Friday. In merger news, Avon Products Inc on Sunday said it told Coty Inc that it would consider the smaller company's $10.7 billion takeover bid and it expected to respond within a week. The shares were trading up 4.1 percent at $21.02. Yahoo Inc is replacing its CEO for the third time in as many years, and giving three board seats to a hedge fund led by Daniel Loeb, putting him in a strong position to influence strategy at the struggling Internet company. The stock rose 1.8 percent to $15.47.