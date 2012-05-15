US STOCKS-Futures rise as bank shares rebound

* Banking stocks higher after several session declines * Home Depot falls after results, Groupon up early * Investors watching 1,340 level on S&P for support * Futures up: Dow 52 pts, S&P 6.2 pts, Nasdaq 17 pts By Ryan Vlastelica NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday, rebounding as investors sought bargains in beaten-down sectors. * The S&P 500 index fell four of the past five sessions, closing on Monday at its lowest level since February. Concerns about the situation in Europe have been a primary mover for the weakness. * Greece's possible exit from the euro zone was an especially troublesome issue, though German export data was surprisingly strong. European shares fell 0.1 percent. * Banking stocks, which have suffered in the recent declines, rebounded. Bank of America Corp rose 1 percent to $7.42. JPMorgan Chase & Co rose 1.1 percent to $36.17. JPMorgan shares have slumped over the past week after suffering multi-billion trading losses that have resulted in the exit of a top executive. * S&P 500 futures rose 6.2 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 52 points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 17 points. * Trading also has been volatile in recent sessions, and the S&P on Monday closed under a key support level at 1,340. While the futures indicate a rebound, a prolonged period under 1,340 could trigger more selling. * Home Depot Inc fell 4.5 percent to $47.65 before the bell after the Dow component reported sales that missed expectations. Loews Companies Inc fell 3.2 percent to $28.61. * Groupon Inc late Monday reported its first quarterly profit, sending shares sharply higher in premarket trading. * Facebook Inc has increased the price range in Silicon Valley's biggest-ever initial public offering to raise more than $12 billion, giving the biggest social network a potential market capitalization exceeding $100 billion. * Avon Products Inc slumped 14 percent to $17.90 in premarket trading after Coty Inc withdrew its $10.7 billion takeover bid for the company, saying it had missed a deadline to start discussing a deal. * Wall Street closed lower on Monday on concerns about sovereign debt issues in the euro zone.