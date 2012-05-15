FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Futures rise as bank shares rebound
#Funds News
May 15, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS-Futures rise as bank shares rebound

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Banking stocks higher after several session declines
    * Home Depot falls after results, Groupon up early
    * Investors watching 1,340 level on S&P for support
    * Futures up: Dow 58 pts, S&P 7.1 pts, Nasdaq 15 pts

    By Ryan Vlastelica	
    NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose
on Tuesday, recovering from a string of losses as investors
sought bargains in beaten-down sectors.	
    The S&P 500 index fell four of the past five sessions,
closing on Monday at its lowest level since February. Concerns
about the situation in Europe have been a primary mover for the
weakness, which have taken the benchmark index down 4.3 percent
so far this month.	
    Greece's possible exit from the euro zone remains an
especially troublesome issue, though German export data was
surprisingly strong. European shares fell 0.1 percent.	
    "Europe continues to be a thorn in the side of the market,
but we're snapping back after a series of difficult days," said
Andre Bakhos, director of market analytics at Lek Securities in
New York. "We're looking for bargains in the names that have
been the most damaged."	
    Banking stocks, which have suffered in the recent declines,
rebounded. Bank of America Corp rose 1.2 percent to
$7.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co rose 1.1 percent to $36.20.
JPMorgan shares have slumped over the past week after suffering
multi-billion trading losses that have resulted in the exit of a
top executive.	
    Data on April consumer prices will be released at 8:30 a.m.
(1230 GMT) and are seen staying flat with the previous month.
Retail sales, also for April, are seen rising 0.2 percent while
the New York Federal Reserve read on May manufacturing is seen
rising to 8.5 from 6.56 in April.	
    S&P 500 futures rose 7.1 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 58
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 15 points.	
    Trading has been volatile in recent sessions, and the S&P on
Monday closed under a key support level at 1,340. While the
futures indicate a rebound, a prolonged period under 1,340 could
trigger more selling.	
    "For the market to gain any traction, we need to close above
1,340 and from there build the semblance of a base," Bakhos
said.	
    Home Depot Inc fell 4.3 percent to $47.75 before the
bell after the Dow component reported sales that missed
expectations. Loews Companies Inc fell 3.2 percent to
$28.61. 	
    Groupon Inc late Monday reported its first
quarterly profit, sending shares 24 percent higher to $14.55 in
premarket trading. 	
    Facebook Inc has increased the price range in Silicon
Valley's biggest-ever initial public offering to raise more than
$12 billion, giving the biggest social network a potential
market capitalization exceeding $100 billion. 	
    Avon Products Inc slumped 14 percent to $17.80 in
premarket trading after Coty Inc withdrew its $10.7
billion takeover bid for the company, saying it had missed a
deadline to start discussing a deal. 	
    Wall Street closed lower on Monday on concerns about
sovereign debt issues in the euro zone.

