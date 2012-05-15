FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Wall St struggles Greece weighs on investors
May 15, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS-Wall St struggles Greece weighs on investors

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Retailers, banks edge up
    * Greece to vote again after government talks fail
    * Indexes up: Dow, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq up 0.5 pct


    By Rodrigo Campos	
    NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - Consumer and financial stocks
edged up on Tuesday after the S&P 500 fell for four of the past
five sessions, but the broader market struggled as the political
impasse in Greece weighed on investor sentiment.	
    Quarterly results helped boost the S&P consumer
discretionary sector, with TJX and Dick's Sporting Goods
 both up more than 6 percent. The S&P retail sector index
 rose 0.9 percent.	
    But broader market gains were held back after attempts to
form a government in Greece collapsed and sent European equities
lower on the prospect those opposed to the terms of an EU
bailout could sweep to victory in new elections.	
    U.S. retail sales rose 0.1 percent in April, slightly under
expectations, while consumer prices were flat in the month. A
report on manufacturing in New York state was sharply higher
than expected.	
    "Retail sales were not so bad and Dick's and TJMaxx did
well, they're indicating their business is going to be steady in
the next quarter and they don't see deceleration in the consumer
level," said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort
Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.	
    Amazon shares also lifted retailers and were a
boost to the Nasdaq after Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to
"outperform" and raised its price target to $270. The shares
were recently up 3 percent at $229.65.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 25.13 points,
or 0.20 percent, to 12,720.48. The S&P 500 Index edged up
2.46 points, or 0.18 percent, to 1,340.81. The Nasdaq Composite
 gained 15.39 points, or 0.53 percent, to 2,917.97.  	
    The S&P 500 index closed at its lowest level since February
on Monday. Concerns about the situation in Europe have been a
primary mover for the weakness, which have taken the benchmark
index down more than 4 percent so far this month.	
    Groupon Inc late Monday reported its first
quarterly profit, sending shares 17.6 percent higher to $13.80.
 	
    Banking stocks, which have suffered in the recent declines,
were among the day's top percentage gainers. 	
    Bank of America Corp rose 1.6 percent to $7.47.
JPMorgan Chase & Co rose 2.6 percent to $36.73. JPMorgan
shares have slumped over the past week after suffering
multi-billion trading losses that have resulted in the exit of a
top executive.	
    Avon Products Inc tumbled 10.6 percent to $18.54
after Coty Inc withdrew its $10.7 billion takeover bid
for the company, saying it had missed a deadline to start
discussions. 	
    Facebook Inc has increased the price range in Silicon
Valley's biggest-ever initial public offering to raise more than
$12 billion, giving the biggest social network a potential
market capitalization exceeding $100 billion.

