US STOCKS-Futures fall on Europe concern, data on tap

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell o n Thursday amid concerns about Spain’s economy and banking system ahead of U.S. labor market data.

Spain’s El Mundo newspaper reported that customers at troubled Spanish lender Bankia had taken out more than 1 billion euros over the past week. The Spanish government denied the report, but Bankia shares fell more than 20 percent.

News that some Greek banks face emergency funding needs further hurt sentiment and caused a decline in riskier assets which have already dropped over the past weeks. Gr eek politicians, rejecting conditions for a bailout that’s keeping the country’s finances afloat, are likely to win next month’s elections, adding to worries about Greece leaving the euro zone.

Spain’s medium-term borrowing costs rose sharply in a Thursday auction of 3- and 4- year bonds, reflecting concerns over the Spanish banking system and economy.

“We hadn’t seen an auction that went that poorly in Spain since last year, but that’s an offshoot of what is really happening, the debate over whether Greece stays or not in the euro zone,” said Art Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in New York.

Giving investors some respite, Japan’s economy grew 1.0 percent in the first quarter, slightly more than expected. A 0.2 percent contraction in the final quarter of 2011 for the world’s third-largest economy was revised up to flat.

The U.S. data calendar includes the release of first-time weekly claims for jobless benefits at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a total of 365,000 new filings, compared with 367,000 in the prior week.

Hogan said a good number in claims could, at least temporarily, shift investor focus away from Europe and lift equities at the open.

“That’s one piece of the economic calendar that has showed some improvement in the past weeks,” Hogan said. “We’ve been down ten of the last 12 days, so you get to a point where selling pressure abates.”

The blue-chip Dow Jones industrials index has fallen 4.7 percent over the last 12 days, having only two days of gains during that period.

S&P 500 futures dropped 4.1 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 35 points and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 10.5 points.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.3 percent after hitting a fresh 2012 low. A gauge of European bank stocks dropped 2.9 percent.

Wal-Mart shares jumped 2.8 percent in premarket trading after the world’s largest retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Shares of Limited Brands fell 3 percent in premarket trading a day after after the parent company of the Victoria’s Secret lingerie-store chain posted a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street’s view but its forecast for the current quarter fell short of expectations.