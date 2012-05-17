US STOCKS-S&P set to sink for 5th day on data, Europe

* European shares hit fresh 2012 low

* Philly Fed lowest since September, leading indicators miss

* Wal-Mart shares rise after results, GameStop down

* Indexes off: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 1.3 pct

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, May 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, with the S&P 500 poised for a fifth straight day of declines as already nervous investors were greeted by a round of weak domestic economic data while the euro zone remained turbulent.

Both the S&P and the Nasdaq fell as much as 1 percent, with the Nasdaq’s losses wider as large-cap tech shares fell.

A gauge of future U.S. economic activity fell in April for the first time in seven months and the Philadelphia Fed business conditions index hit its lowest since September.

In addition, the weekly claims for jobless benefits remained at levels which indicated the pace of hiring remains lackluster, increasing worries about the health of the domestic recovery.

Spain’s El Mundo newspaper reported that customers at troubled Spanish lender Bankia had withdrawn more than 1 billion euros over the past week, though the Spanish government denied the report.

Adding to concerns about the regions financial stability, Spain’s borrowing costs shot up at a bond auction. Bankia shares fell 14 percent in European trading after sliding as much as 30 percent earlier.

News that some Greek banks face emergency funding needs hurt sentiment and caused a further decline in risk assets which have already dropped over the past weeks. The CBOE volatility index rose 3 percent and hit its highest level since early January.

“There is not a lot of interest in the equity market,” said Jason Weisberg, managing director at Seaport Securities Corp in New York. “The overhang with Europe is so heavy, people are tired of playing whack-a-mole, and their portfolios are the mole.”

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 82.46 points, or 0.65 percent, to 12,516.09. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index lost 10.78 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,314.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 36.42 points, or 1.27 percent, to 2,837.62.

Caterpillar Inc dropped 3.9 percent to $88.22 as the worst performer on the Dow after the company’s dealers showed a slowing growth in their heavy equipment sales for April. The Dow is on pace for its eleventh drop in the past twelve sessions. [ID:nL1E8GH5OK}

The Nasdaq fell alongside weakness in tech shares. Apple Inc lost 2.1 percent to $534.90 and Qualcomm Inc fell 2.6 percent to $57.55.

Dollar Tree fell 4.9 percent to $96.38 and was one of the biggest percentage decliners on the Nasdaq 100 after giving a second-quarter profit outlook that was below expectations.

The S&P has fallen 6.1 percent so far in May, and while volatility is expected to continue, the persistence of the losses have some analysts forecasting a near-term rebound.

Wal-Mart shares jumped 5 percent to $62.17 after the world’s largest retailer reported better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Sears Holdings Corp climbed 4.8 percent to $53.31 after the company said it plans to spin off a large part of its stake in its Canada unit to better focus on its U.S. business.

GameStop Corp tumbled 10 percent to $18.75, the biggest decliner on the S&P, after it forecast second-quarter earnings that were below expectations.