US STOCKS-Futures gain, stocks to close worst week of year

* Facebook to start trading on Nasdaq at 11:00am (1500 GMT

* Spanish CDS hit record high, bank shares bounce back

* Futures up: Dow 53 pts, S&P 5 pts, Nasdaq 11 pts

NEW YORK, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged up on Friday following five days of losses on the S&P 500, but major indexes were setting up to close their worst week of the year.

* The S&P has fallen 6.7 percent so far in May, and while volatility is expected to continue, some analysts were forecasting a near-term rebound.

* The large weekly decline came amid uncertainty over a political crisis in Greece and whether that could trigger a default and possible exit from the euro zone.

* Investors are bracing for Facebook’s Wall Street debut after the world’s No.1 online social network raised about $16 billion in one of the biggest initial public offerings in U.S. history. Facebook priced its offering at $38 a share on Thursday, and shares are expected to begin trading under the FB symbol on Nasdaq at around 11 a.m. (1500 GMT).

* S&P 500 futures rose 5 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 53 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 11 points.

* The cost to insure Spanish government debt against default hit record highs Friday, a day after Moody’s cut its rating on Spanish banks en masse, heightening fears of contagion from the Greek political crisis.

* The Spanish government hired Goldman Sachs to value Bankia after the bank was partly taken over by the state last week, a financial and government source told Reuters.

* Bankia shares, up more than 20 percent on the day but still down 33 percent this month, led a rebound in Spanish banking stocks as traders closed short positions.

* U.S. stocks hit a four-month low on Thursday as another round of weak data undermined hopes for a U.S. economic recovery, and as rising Spanish bond yields increased investor anxiety over the European nation’s banks.