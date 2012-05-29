US STOCKS-Wall St rises on China stimulus hopes, Greek polls

* Greek polls point to pro-bailout parties

* Spanish bank worry continues

* Vertex Pharma plunges after data correction

* Indexes up: Dow 0.7 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.7 pct

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, as the S&P 500 resumed its rally after the first weekly gain for the index since April, on hopes China may unleash more spending measures and Greek election polls pointing to support for pro-bailout parties.

The official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources, that China’s biggest banks appeared to have accelerated lending toward the end of this month as Beijing starts to fast-track its approval of infrastructure investments in an effort to stem sagging growth.

Investors were also encouraged by weekend polls in Greece that showed the conservative New Democracy party, which backs the country’s international bailout, has a lead over the leftist SYRIZA party, which opposes it ahead of a June 17 election. In Ireland, voters appear poised to reluctantly approve the EU fiscal treaty on Thursday.

“As long as there are no horror stories out of Europe, we look fine,” said Frank Lesh, a futures analyst and broker at FuturePath Trading LLC in Chicago.

“China is supportive, the consumer sentiment numbers from Friday were pretty good, we have expectations for consumer confidence to be a little bit better today. The overall sense of things is that we are doing OK as long as Europe doesn’t fall apart.”

U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

But concern about Spain’s banking system continued to weigh on investors, causing the FTSEurofirst 300 to pull back from early gains as yields on 10-year Spanish bonds remained just under 6.5 percent. Many investors view the 7-percent mark as unsustainable, which could trigger the need for a bailout.

The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of U.S. single-family home prices edged 0.1 percent higher in 20 metropolitan areas in March on a seasonally adjusted basis, falling short of economists’ forecasts for a gain of 0.2 percent. However, it was the second consecutive month of gains which could indicate stabilization in the housing market.

May consumer confidence numbers from the Conference Board, an industry group, are due at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists expect a rise to 70.0 from 69.2 in April.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 91.12 points, or 0.73 percent, to 12,545.95. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 9.18 points, or 0.70 percent, to 1,327.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 21.03 points, or 0.74 percent, to 2,858.56.

Facebook Inc shares hit a new low, dropping to $30.74 on talk it was in discussion to buy the Oslo-based Opera Software, while analysts said competition from Google Inc and others could push the price tag of any deal above $1 billion.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc plunged 20.2 percent to $51.75 as the biggest drag on the Nasdaq 100 index after the drugmaker released corrected data involving its cystic fibrosis treatments on Tuesday that lowered the number of patients who showed certain levels of improved lung function. The NYSEArca biotech index lost 1.5 percent.

Defense equipment manufacturer Teledyne Technologies Inc said it would buy LeCroy Corp for $240.5 million in cash to add more products to its portfolio. LeCroy shares surged 54.8 percent to $14.15 while Teledyne advanced 0.7 percent to $60.27.