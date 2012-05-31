US STOCKS-Wall St cuts losses as Europe fears ease

* Dow Jones report suggests IMF contingency planning for Spain

* U.S. data raises concerns about upcoming May payrolls

* Many retailers gain after May sales data

* Dow up 0.1 pct, S&P down 0.2 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pared losses on Thursday after a report of possible plans to help Spain deal with its banking crisis eased some concerns about Europe.

The report helped Wall Street rebound off losses of as much as 1 percent earlier in the session, spurred by weak U.S. data that added to concerns that Friday’s payrolls report would be weak.

Dow Jones reported that the European department of the International Monetary Fund had discussed contingency plans for a rescue loan to Spain in case the country is unable to bail out one of its largest banks. The report cited people involved in the handling of Spain’s debt crisis.

Earlier, an IMF spokesman told reporters that the IMF is not in talks with Spain on possible financial assistance.

“Any plan that could help with capital will cause our markets to rally as we’re still so dependent on how the situation in Europe plays out,” said Neil Massa, senior trader at John Hancock Asset Management in Boston.

Energy shares were again pressured by fears over Europe and what the situation there could do for demand prospects. The group fell 0.6 percent alongside a drop in crude while the PHLX oil service sector index lost 2.2 percent. Schlumberger NV fell 2 percent to $62.91.

A report by private payrolls processor ADP showed private employers created 133,000 jobs in May, fewer than the expected 148,000 while new claims for unemployment benefits rose by 10,000 for the fourth straight weekly increase. The data comes ahead of the May non-farm payrolls report, which is expected to show month-over-month growth in job creation.

“The weak labor market data here lowers the odds of a good number tomorrow,” Massa said. “People are definitely positioning for a weak number tomorrow, although if it beat expectations we could get a bounce.”

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 5.79 points, or 0.05 percent, at 12,425.65. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 2.55 points, or 0.19 percent, at 1,310.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 12.83 points, or 0.45 percent, at 2,824.53.

May has been a weak month for equities, with Europe a main catalyst for the losses. The S&P is down 6.2 percent so far this month while the Dow is down 5.9 percent and the Nasdaq has lost 7.2 percent.

In other discouraging data, the Commerce Department said economic growth in the United States was slightly slower than initially thought as gross domestic product was revised down to a 1.9 percent annual rate from last month’s 2.2 percent estimate.

In addition, the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago business barometer declined to 52.7 from 56.2 in April, its lowest level since September 2009 and below Wall Street expectations.

European shares, which had steadied, turned negative after the U.S data. The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.5 percent.

The European Central Bank increased pressure for a joint fund to guarantee bank deposits in the euro zone, saying the region needed new tools to fight bank runs as the bloc’s debt crisis drives investors to flee risk.

Concern over the euro zone’s debt crisis coupled with a spate of tepid domestic economic data has put the benchmark S&P index on pace for its worst monthly decline since September.

U.S. equities have been closely linked to the fortunes of the euro, with the 50-day correlation between the currency and the S&P 500 at 0.92. Expectations of an Irish vote in favor of Europe’s fiscal pact helped the euro recover from a near two-year low against the dollar.

Many top retailers reported stronger-than-expected sales in May, as shoppers overcame growing anxiety about the U.S. economy and the job market.

Target Corp rose 1 percent to $58.35 after posting better-than-expected May same-store sales. The Morgan Stanley retail index rose 0.2 percent.

Ciena Corp climbed 11 percent to $13.15 after the network equipment company posted a surprise second-quarter adjusted profit.

Joy Global Inc slumped 5.1 percent to $55.87 after the mining equipment maker said it expects order rate to moderate and revenue to remain flat for the next few quarters.

Facebook Inc shares continued to slide, dropping 4 percent to $27.05. The social networking giant has fallen in six of the past eight sessions.