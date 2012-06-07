US STOCKS-S&P ends near flat; China rate cut offset by Bernanke

* China rate cut supports industrials, materials stocks

* Bernanke’s comments dampen sentiment

* Dow up 0.4 pct, S&P off 0.01 pct, Nasdaq down 0.5 pct

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended barely changed on Thursday as optimism about China’s interest-rate cut was offset by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s comments that dimmed hopes for more U.S. stimulus.

Both the Dow industrials and the Nasdaq ended off session highs, with the Dow rising modestly for the day and the Nasdaq slipping.

Stocks lost ground following Bernanke’s comments a day after experiencing the best one-day rally so far this year. Over the previous three days, the S&P 500 gained 2.9 percent, recovering some of May’s losses.

The surprising move by China’s central bank to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points helped ease worries about faltering global demand.

Speculation has been rising that central banks will take more action to combat escalating debt problems in Europe and slower global growth. Bernanke, in testimony Thursday, said the Fed was ready to take action but gave no hint of imminent steps.

His remarks were seen as offsetting more supportive comments from other Fed members in the last 24 hours, but still leaving the door open for more action at the Fed’s next meeting on June 20.

“Bernanke threw traders a curveball. After his vice chair made it seem like QE was a foregone conclusion, he really messed people up. We tried to shake that off, but there was a lack of follow-through and we lost momentum,” said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst with PFG Best in Chicago.

The rate cut in China, the world’s No. 2 economy, helped lift the stocks of U.S. companies linked to China’s commodity-hungry industrial complex.

An S&P index of industrial shares gained 0.6 percent and an S&P materials index rose 0.2 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average advanced 46.17 points, or 0.37 percent, to 12,460.96 at the close. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index edged down 0.14 of a point, or 0.01 percent, to 1,314.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 13.70 points, or 0.48 percent, to close at 2,831.02.

U.S. stocks jumped more than 2 percent on Wednesday, a third day of gains for the S&P 500. The index has rebounded since hitting its 200-day moving average, a key technical support level, last Friday.

The S&P 500 is still well off its highs for the year.

While Europe was still very much in the spotlight, stocks showed little reaction to a downgrade by Fitch in Spain’s credit rating to ‘BBB’ with a negative outlook, just two notches away from junk status.

Germany’s government and main opposition agreed on the outlines of a proposal for a European financial transaction tax, which could pave the way for parliament to approve a fiscal pact and permanent rescue plan for the euro zone.

Spain managed to raise more than 2 billion euros at a bond auction, tempering fears it is being cut off from financial markets, although it had to pay a heavy price to borrow the funds.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Nvidia fell 4 percent to $11.89 after FBR cut its price target on the company.