US STOCKS-Wall St on pace for best week of year as defensives lead

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, June 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks advanced on Friday, led by defensive shares as investors played things close to the vest before the weekend when sources told Reuters Spain was expected to request aid for its troubled banks.

The gains put the S&P 500 on track for its best week of the year, due largely in part to a gain of more than 2 percent on Wednesday. The strong gains came after the benchmark index fell more than 6 percent in May and dropped just below its 200-day moving average, signaling a technical bounce for equities.

Investors adopted a defensive stance before closely eyed events in Spain this weekend, with healthcare and telecoms among the best performing S&P sectors. Verizon Communications Inc gained 1.5 percent to $42.24 and the S&P telecom sector rose 1.1 percent.

Volume was light with about 3.18 billion shares traded on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq.

“Here is a real classic case of the market doing the opposite of what most people think,” said Terry Morris, senior equity manager for National Penn Investors Trust Company in Reading, Pennsylvania.

“The market is telling you that is was still oversold, but they don’t want to play the high (volatility) names just in case something happens over the weekend.”

European Union and German sources said euro zone finance ministers were to hold a conference call on Saturday. Spain’s expected request was an effort to stem the tide of worsening market turmoil.

Underscoring the impact of Europe’s debt crisis, McDonald’s Corp reported a lower-than-expected rise in global same-store sales in May and warned austerity measures in Europe were taking a toll. Shares fell 0.9 percent to $87.60, causing one of the biggest drags on the Dow.

U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that European leaders face an “urgent need to act” to resolve the region’s financial crisis as the threat of a renewed recession there spells dangers for an anemic U.S. recovery. Obama faces a U.S. election in five months.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 54.11 points, or 0.43 percent, to 12,515.07. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index rose 5.96 points, or 0.45 percent, to 1,320.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 19.48 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,850.50.

Molina Healthcare jumped 28.3 percent to $22.80, recouping nearly all of its losses in the prior session, and Centene Corp jumped 9 percent to $35.81 after the health insurers won contracts to continue as Medicaid plan providers in the state of Ohio. The Morgan Stanley Healthcare Payor index jumped 5 percent and the S&P healthcare index gained 0.8 percent.

Chesapeake Energy Corp plans to sell its pipeline and related assets to Global Infrastructure Partners in three separate transactions worth more than $4 billion, as the company scrambles to plug an estimated $10 billion funding shortfall.

In addition, shareholders delivered a broad rebuke of the company’s board, withholding support for two members up for re-election in the wake of a governance crisis and poor financial performance. Chesapeake shares gained 2.3 percent to $18.25. [ID:nL4E8H88RP}

Best Buy Co Inc founder and chairman, Richard Schulze, resigned from the retailer’s board on Thursday and said he was exploring options for his 20.1 percent ownership stake, a move seen as a possible precursor of a Schulze-led private takeover. The shares rose 3.4 percent to $20.20.