US STOCKS-Futures gain 1 pct on Spain aid deal
#Market News
June 10, 2012 / 10:50 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures gain 1 pct on Spain aid deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* EU ministers agree on aid deal for Spain
    * Futures imply Wall St extends recent gains
    * Energy and financials likely to benefit from deal
    * Futures up: Dow 152 pts, S&P 17.4 pts, Nasdaq 35.75 pts

    By Ryan Vlastelica	
    NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures
pointed to steep gains on Sunday, looking to extend Wall
Street's recent rally after euro zone finance ministers agreed
on an aid package to help Spain.	
    Futures opened up more than 1 percent on the news that the
ministers would lend Spain up to 100 billion euros ($125
billion) to help the country's battered banks.	
    The size of the aid package was larger than expected,
removing a huge cloud that has been hanging over financial
markets. Investors had feared that a banking crisis in the euro
zone's fourth-largest economy could have compounded the currency
bloc's troubles with Greece.	
    "This is a major step in avoiding a contagion," said Tim
Speiss, partner-in-charge of EisnerAmper's Personal Wealth
Advisors Group in New York.	
    "The amount is pretty high, higher than expected. Although
we need to get more details, at least for equity markets in the
U.S. and around the world, this definitely eases short-term
fears," Speiss said.	
    S&P 500 futures rose 17.4 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 152
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 35.75 points.	
    With the rise, futures pointed to Wall Street extending the
previous week's advance, which was the S&P 500's best of 2012.
The week's gains came after sources told Reuters that Spain was
expected to soon ask the euro zone for a bailout.	
    Cyclical sectors, including energy and financials, are
likely to be among the biggest gainers on Monday. Both groups,
which are tied to the pace of economic growth, have been
pressured by the uncertainty in Europe in recent weeks.

