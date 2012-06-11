FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Futures imply moderate rise on Spain; worries loom
#Market News
June 11, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS-Futures imply moderate rise on Spain; worries loom

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* EU ministers agree on aid deal for Spain
    * Wall St coming off S&P's best week of 2012
    * Energy and financials likely to benefit from deal
    * Futures up: Dow 56 pts, S&P 4.2 pts, Nasdaq 12 pts


    By Ryan Vlastelica	
    NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures
pointed to a mildly higher open on Monday after euro zone
finance ministers agreed on an aid package to help Spain, but
worries persisted over the upcoming Greek election and the
global growth outlook.	
    Futures were off their highs of the session as investors
struggled to extend the previous week's gains, which were the
S&P's biggest of 2012, and as concerns persisted about the
global growth outlook.	
    In the aid deal, Spain will be lent up to 100 billion euros
($125 billion) to help the country's battered banks. The size of
the package was larger than expected, removing a huge cloud that
has been hanging over financial markets. European shares
 gained 1 percent. 	
    Investors have been fearing that a banking crisis in the
euro zone's fourth-largest economy could have compounded the
currency bloc's troubles with Greece ahead of that country's
June 17 elections. 	
    "The size of the deal is meant to show a real commitment on
the part of the euro zone to stabilize the system, and that's
something the market is taking solace in," said Robert Pavlik,
chief market strategist at Banyan Partners LLC in Palm Beach
Gardens, Florida. 	
    "However, this just moves the problem down the road and
shows how nervous the EU was going into the Greek election." The
vote could put Greece on the path to leaving the euro zone.	
    Futures opened more than 1 percent higher on Sunday, but
subsequently lost ground as concerns over the region persisted.
In addition, some weak data from China underscored the hurdles
being faced to strong growth.	
    Cyclical stocks like energy and financials are likely to
climb on the sign of progress in tackling Europe's debt issues.
The sectors are tied to the pace of economic growth, which the
debt crisis has called into question. In part because of
uncertainty stemming from the euro zone, U.S. companies are
finding it more difficult to grow their revenue now than at just
about any time since the financial crisis. 	
    Bank of America Corp rose 2.1 percent to $7.72 in
premarket trading while Citigroup Inc added 2.2 percent to
$28.37.	
    S&P 500 futures rose 4.2 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 56
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 12 points.	
    With the rise, futures pointed to Wall Street extending the
previous week's advance, which was 3.7 percent on the S&P 500,
the index's biggest weekly gain of 2012. The week's gains came
after sources told Reuters that Spain was expected to soon ask
the euro zone for a bailout.	
    Indonesia has granted permission to Freeport McMoRan Copper
& Gold Inc to export unprocessed ore, after the
government imposed new rules on mining exports, the company
said, sending shares up 1.2 percent to $34.25 in premarket
trading. 	
    In a sobering sign of slowing overseas economic growth,
China's inflation, industrial output and retail sales all
flagged in May. It was the second straight month of sluggish
growth, which galvanized policymakers last week into taking
their boldest action yet to combat a sharpening slowdown.
 	
    Goldman Sachs is close to striking a deal over the
sale of its hedge fund administration business with State Street
Corp, the Financial Times reported. The move would
create the largest administration services provider to hedge
funds worldwide.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
