CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds; Spanish yields come off highs
#Market News
June 12, 2012 / 4:03 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds; Spanish yields come off highs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects 2nd graf to show S&P down in May; final graf to show
0.1 pct export price forecast)	
    * Trading volatile ahead of weekend Greek elections
    * Spanish and Italian yields off highs
    * Michael Kors rallies after results, outlook
    * Stocks up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct

    By Angela Moon	
    NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks bounced back in
midday trade on Tuesday as investors snapped up beaten down
shares in energy and industrial sectors while Spanish bond
yields came off their highs, giving relief to the market.	
    The S&P 500 was down 6.3 percent for the month of May on
concerns about the ongoing financial crisis in Europe and signs
of slowdown in the U.S. economy. Even after a $125 billion aid
package to Spain that was announced over the weekend, the S&P
fell more than 1 percent on Monday, as questions remained about
the terms of the bank-rescue deal and the impact it could have
on Spanish debt levels.	
    Trading was volatile. Wall Street dipped earlier as yields
on Spain's 10-year bond hit a euro-era high, pointing to
continued stress in the nation's debt markets shortly after an
announced European Union bailout.	
    "Into their close, both Spanish and Italian bonds are
bouncing off their (price) lows. The daily egg shells we walk on
this week over Spain will of course be followed by Sunday's
election in Greece and what, if anything, the FOMC will announce
next week," said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller
Tabak & Co in New York.	
    The weekend elections in Greece are viewed as a major
headwind that could result in the country leaving the euro zone.	
    Nicholas Colas, chief market strategist at the ConvergEx
Group in New York, predicted swings in equities around the close
of European markets, "since that's where all our catalysts are
coming from.	
    "It is nice to see us holding above 1,300 (on the S&P),
which is an important number psychologically, but it is very
possible that we see another disappointing sell-off like
yesterday," he added.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average was up 111.52
points, or 0.90 percent, at 12,522.75. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 10.07 points, or 0.77 percent, at 1,319.00.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 24.87 points, or 0.89
percent, at 2,834.60. 	
    Volatility around the close of European markets is expected
to persist until more clarity is received on Greece's government
makeup and the stability of Spain's banking system.
 	
    Energy and material shares, both of which
are heavily tethered to sentiment about Europe, were the top
gainers. Energy stocks were up 1.4 percent and materials stocks
were up 1.2 percent.	
    Among the most active, Valero Energy Corp rose 4.9
percent to $22.95 while Halliburton Inc was up 2.1
percent to $28.07. U.S. Steel Corp rose 2.9 percent to
$18.40.	
    Michael Kors Holdings Ltd rose 5.2 percent to
$40.16 after posting stronger fourth-quarter profit growth and
giving a strong full-year outlook. 	
    May U.S. import prices fell 1 percent from April, as
expected, according to Labor Department data. Export prices fell
0.4 percent, compared with the expectation for a drop of 0.1
percent.	
	
 (Editing by Dave Zimmerman)

