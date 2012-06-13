FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Wall St flat on Europe fears, retail sales data
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS-Wall St flat on Europe fears, retail sales data

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* S&P coming off two straight days of 1 percent moves
    * JPMorgan CEO testifies on trading loss
    * Dell shares rally after dividend comments
    * Indexes: Dow flat, S&P up 0.1 pct, Nasdaq up 0.2 pct


    By Ryan Vlastelica	
    NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks traded flat on
Wednesday after retail sales fell for a second straight month in
May and as uncertainties persisted in Europe ahead of this
weekend's election in Greece. 	
    Retail sales, excluding autos, were at their worst level in
two years, the latest economic data to point to sluggish U.S.
growth. The S&P Retail Index lost 0.3 percent. 	
    Markets have been volatile this week, with the S&P 500
moving more than 1 percent in each of the past two trading days,
largely dictated by the events in the euro zone.	
    Greece elections are scheduled for June 17, and the outcome
could mean the country embarks on a potentially destabilizing
exit from the euro zone. European shares were down 0.24
percent.	
    Investors have pushed Spain's 10-year borrowing costs to
their highest level since the launch of the euro, helping
generate uncertainty over the plan to bail out the country's
struggling banks.	
    "We don't know what the result of the bailout will be, nor
the outcome of the elections, and that uncertainty is really
preventing us from rallying or from selling off," said Randy
Frederick, director of trading and derivatives for Charles
Schwab in Austin, Texas. "It has become very difficult to know
how the market will react to anything."	
    A drop in Spain's bond yields spurred a late rally in U.S.
equities on Tuesday.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.46 points,
or 0.00 percent, at 12,574.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 was up 0.97 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,325.15. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 5.07 points, or 0.18
percent, at 2,848.14. 	
    Dell Inc aims to raise its target on dividends and
share buybacks to 20 to 35 percent of free cash flow, saying its
corporate software and services business is on track to grow by
an average of 10 percent annually until fiscal 2016. Shares
advanced 3.7 percent to $12.40. 	
    Johnson & Johnson expects to complete its $19.7
billion purchase of Swiss medical device maker Synthes on
Thursday and said the deal will slightly boost company profit
this year, rather than being a moderate drag on earnings as
previously expected. Shares of the Dow component rose 1.6
percent to $64.12. 	
    U.S. retail sales fell 0.2 percent in May, as expected,
while producer prices were down 1 percent, wider than the
expected decline of 0.6 percent. Recent U.S. economic data, most
notably the May payroll report, has pointed to sluggish domestic
growth.  	
    U.S. business inventories rose 0.4 percent in April,
slightly over the 0.3 percent expectation.	
    Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan Chase & Co
 told lawmakers that the bank's recent
multibillion-dollar trading loss occurred because poorly managed
traders embarked in January on a misguided hedging strategy they
did not fully understand, according to written testimony
prepared for a hearing. JPMorgan rose 0.9 percent to $34.06.
 	
    An influential government adviser in China was quoted as
saying the country's economic growth could fall below 7 percent
in the second quarter if weak activity persists in June.
Investors are looking to China's relatively robust expansion to
pick up the slack from Europe, especially demand for
commodities.	
    Celgene Corp rose 2.2 percent to $64.43 after
authorizing a stock buyback program of $2.5 billion.

