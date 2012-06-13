FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors stay cautious
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 6:36 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS-Wall St slips as investors stay cautious

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* S&P coming off two straight days of 1 percent moves
    * JPMorgan CEO testifies on trading loss; shares up
    * Dell shares rally after dividend comments
    * Indexes off: Dow 0.2 pct, S&P 0.2 pct, Nasdaq 0.2 pct


    By Edward Krudy	
    NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street edged lower on
Wednesday as uncertainties over Europe's finances and tepid U.S.
economic data gave investors little reason to make any decisive
move after a sharp snap-back rally. 	
    Traders called the environment opaque and are worried about
getting caught on the wrong side of what could be a sharp swing
in the market. Investors are on guard ahead of the upcoming
weekend elections in Greece, whose outcome have the potential to
put Greece on course to exit the euro zone, and next week's
policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.	
    Stocks traded within a narrow band on Wednesday after moving
in a wide and volatile trading range earlier this week but were
almost unchanged on Friday's close. 	
    There was a defensive tilt to trading as gains in sectors
such as healthcare and telecoms offset declines in cyclical
sectors such as materials. Shares in telecom provider AT&T 
hit a 52-week high at $35.06.	
    Michael James, a senior trader at Wedbush Morgan in Los
Angeles, said the potential for landmark events in the Greek
elections over the weekend and the Fed's policy meeting next
Tuesday and Wednesday were driving a wait-and-see approach. 	
    "I think a fair amount of it is positioning ahead of
Chairman Bernanke's comments and any potential Fed stimulus
announcement, along with a fair amount of uncertainty and people
squaring positions and taking some shorts off ahead of the Greek
elections," he said.	
    Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co were a standout,
jumping 2.5 percent as the bank's chief executive, Jamie Dimon,
defended the portfolio behind JPMorgan's recent
multibillion-dollar trading loss, telling lawmakers it was a
genuine hedge that would make the firm a lot of money if a
credit crisis hit.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 19.18
points, or 0.15 percent, to 12,554.62. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 1.88 points, or 0.14 percent, to 1,322.30. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 4.92 points, or 0.17
percent, to 2,838.15.	
    Greece elections are scheduled for Sunday, and investors
fear the outcome could mean the country embarks on a potentially
destabilizing exit from the euro zone. European closed 
closed down 0.3 percent.	
    Also weighing on the market, retail sales, excluding autos,
fell in May to their worst level in two years, the latest data
to point to sluggish U.S. growth. The S&P Retail Index 
lost 0.7 percent.	
    Recent U.S. economic data, most notably the May payroll
report, has pointed to sluggish domestic growth, a worrying
development for investors.  	
    The S&P 500 moved more than 1 percent in opposite direction
on the past two trading days, which were largely dictated by the
events in the euro zone.	
    On Tuesday the index bounced after falling toward the 1,300
level, a psychological milestone that some traders are using to
trade against as index levels assume more importance given the
lack of a clear outlook. 	
    Investors have pushed Spain's 10-year borrowing costs to
their highest level since the launch of the euro in 1999, adding
to uncertainty over the plan to bail out the country's
struggling banks.	
    "We don't know what the result of the bailout will be, nor
the outcome of the elections, and that uncertainty is really
preventing us from rallying or from selling off," said Randy
Frederick, director of trading and derivatives for Charles
Schwab in Austin, Texas. "It has become very difficult to know
how the market will react to anything."	
    Dell Inc, the No. 2 U.S. PC maker, said it aims to
raise its target on dividends and share buybacks to 20 to 35
percent of free cash flow, saying its corporate software and
services business is on track to grow by an average of 10
percent annually until 2016. Its shares advanced 3.6 percent to
$12.39. 	
    An influential government adviser in China was quoted as
saying the country's economic growth could fall below 7 percent
in the second quarter if weak activity persists in June.	
    Investors have been looking to China's relatively robust
expansion to pick up the slack from Europe, especially demand
for commodities.	
    Also on Wednesday, shares of Celgene Corp rose 1.2
percent to $64.84 after the biotechnology company authorized a
stock buyback program of $2.5 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.