REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St sells off late, succumbs to Europe fears
#Market News
June 13, 2012 / 8:32 PM / 5 years ago

REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St sells off late, succumbs to Europe fears

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* S&P coming off two straight days of 1 percent moves
    * Volume jumps after weak three-day run
    * JPMorgan CEO testifies on trading loss; shares up
    * Dell shares rally after dividend comments
    * Indexes off: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.9 pct

    By Edward Krudy	
    NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended lower on
Wednesday as fears ahead of the weekend elections in Greece
finally drove down a market that had been treading water through
most of the day.	
    Up to 800 million euros ($1 billion) have been pulled out of
Greek banks daily ahead of the cliffhanger election on Sunday,
which many fear will result in Greece leaving the euro zone. If
that happens, investors fear other peripheral nations may also
have to exit. 	
    The euro zone's cloudy future has made investors inclined to
quickly reverse positions. On Wednesday, they pounded shares in
financial, energy and materials sectors into the close. 	
    Volume surged after three weak sessions. About 7.1 billion
share trade on the NYSE, Amex and Nasdaq, slightly above the
20-day moving average.	
    There's a "lack of details or specifics coming out of
Europe, and that creates more of a vicious cycle," said Larry
Peruzzi, senior equity trader at Cabrera Capital Markets Inc in
Boston. "The euro has been a concern every single day."	
    Also weighing on sentiment, the government reported U.S.
retail sales fell in May to their worst level in two years, the
latest data to point to sluggish U.S. growth after a
weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs report in May sparked widespread
fears of a slowdown. The S&P Retail Index lost 1.5
percent.	
    There was a defensive tilt to trading for much of the day as
gains in sectors such as healthcare and telecoms managed for a
time to offset declines in cyclical areas. Shares in telecom
provider AT&T hit a 52-week high at $35.06, before closing
unchanged at $34.98. The telecom sector ticked up 0.1
percent.	
    Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co were a standout,
rising 1.6 percent as the bank's chief executive, Jamie Dimon,
defended the portfolio behind JPMorgan's recent
multibillion-dollar trading loss, telling lawmakers it was a
genuine hedge that would make the firm a lot of money if a
credit crisis hit.	
    In the overall market, the Dow Jones industrial average
 fell 77.42 points, or 0.62 percent, at 12,496.38. The
Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 9.30 points, or 0.70
percent, at 1,314.88. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped
24.46 points, or 0.86 percent, at 2,818.61. 	
    The S&P 500 had moved more than 1 percent in opposite
directions on the previous two trading days, which were largely
dictated by the events in the euro zone.	
    On Tuesday the index bounced after falling toward the 1,300
level, a psychological milestone that some traders are using to
trade against as index levels assume more importance given the
lack of a clear outlook. 	
    Investors have pushed Spain's 10-year borrowing costs to
their highest level since the launch of the euro in 1999, adding
to uncertainty over the plan to bail out the country's
struggling banks.	
    In company news, Dell Inc, the No. 2 U.S. PC maker,
said it aims to raise its target on dividends and share buybacks
to 20 to 35 percent of free cash flow, saying its corporate
software and services business is on track to grow by an average
of 10 percent annually until 2016. Its shares advanced 2.5
percent to $12.27. 	
    An influential government adviser in China was quoted as
saying the country's economic growth could fall below 7 percent
in the second quarter if weak activity persists in June.	
    Investors have been looking to China's relatively robust
expansion to pick up the slack from Europe, especially demand
for commodities.	
    Also on Wednesday, shares of Celgene Corp rose 0.8
percent to $63.59 after the biotechnology company authorized a
stock buyback program of $2.5 billion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
