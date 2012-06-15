FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Futures higher with Europe willing to act
June 15, 2012 / 11:35 AM / in 5 years

US STOCKS-Futures higher with Europe willing to act

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Possible central bank action removes some fear
    * Volatility seen persisting ahead of Greek election
    * Consumer sentiment data on tap, seen edging down
    * Futures up: Dow 57 pts, S&P 4.9 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts

    By Ryan Vlastelica	
    NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose
on Friday as major central banks prepared possible coordinated
action if the results of Greek elections this weekend lead to
turmoil in financial markets.	
    * Officials from the Group of 20 leading industrialized
nations told Reuters that central banks from major economies
would take steps to stabilize markets and prevent a credit
squeeze, if necessary. European shares climbed 1.1
percent.	
    * Markets have been highly volatile in a thinly traded week,
with the S&P 500 moving more than 1 percent for three of the
past four days. The uncertainty stems from the Sunday Greek
election, which many investors fear could result in the country
leaving the euro zone.	
    * Hints of action by central banks invigorated Wall Street
late in the session on Thursday, sparking an afternoon rally
that erased the S&P's losses for the week. The benchmark index
is now up 0.3 percent on the week.	
    * S&P 500 futures rose 4.9 points and were above fair
value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account
interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures added 57
points and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 10 points.
    * Investors will also be looking ahead to the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan preliminary June reading on the
overall index on consumer sentiment, which is seen falling to
77.5 in the month from 79.3 in May. Other data include U.S. May
industrial output, expected to rise month over month in May by
0.1 percent.	
    * Recent economic indicators have pointed to sluggish growth
in the U.S. economy, including Thursday's unexpected rise in
jobless claims. However, U.S. equities have largely tracked the
European developments and has in some cases shrugged off
domestic data. 	
    * Some investors think the weak data makes it more likely
the Federal Reserve will signal more easy money to counter the
slowing growth when it releases its policy statement next
Wednesday at the close of a two-day meeting. 	
    * The Wall Street Journal reported Microsoft Corp 
would buy Yammer Inc for $1.2 billion, citing a person familiar
with the matter. 	
    * China granted conditional approval to U.S. conglomerate
United Technologies Corp's $16.5 billion takeover of
aircraft parts maker Goodrich Corp, saying Goodrich
needed to divest or sell parts of some businesses.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
