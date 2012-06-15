FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Wall St gains ahead of Greek elections
June 15, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

US STOCKS-Wall St gains ahead of Greek elections

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Pre-Greek vote preparations by central banks reassure
    * Volatility seen persisting ahead of Greek election
    * Read on NY manufacturing comes in weaker than expected
    * Indexes up: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.6 pct, Nasdaq 0.8 pct


    By Angela Moon	
    NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday on
optimism major world central banks will take coordinated action
if the closely watched election in Greece this weekend results
in market turmoil.	
    The news offset the latest round of weak U.S. economic data,
which pointed to sluggish growth domestically.	
    Officials of the Group of 20 leading industrialized nations
told Reuters that central banks of major economies would take
steps to stabilize markets and prevent a credit squeeze, if
necessary.  	
    That spurred sharp gains late in Thursday's session, erasing
the S&P's decline for the week. The benchmark index is now up
0.9 percent on the week, even as uncertainties persist over the
euro zone.	
    But some market participants were skeptical.  	
    "Ahead of Sunday's election in Greece, central bankers stand
ready, again. With all the water central banks have expended out
of their fire hoses over the past few years in their attempt to
'do something,' I can only think of magic candles. Those candles
you blow out that only flare up again immediately after," said
Peter Boockvar, equity strategist Miller Tabak + Co in New York.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average was up 70.34 points,
or 0.56 percent, at 12,722.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
 was up 8.54 points, or 0.64 percent, at 1,337.64. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 22.04 points, or 0.78
percent, at 2,858.37. 	
    Material and energy shares were among the
biggest gainers of the day, with the two closely tied to
economic growth prospects. Cabot Oil & Gas rose 1.5
percent to $35.55 and Alcoa Inc was up 1.2 percent at
$8.75.	
    But the market's fear gauge remained elevated. Investors
fear the Sunday elections in Greece may set the nation on a path
to an exit from the euro zone. That possibility, along with
questions about the effectiveness of a bank bailout plan in
Spain, has spurred volatility in a thinly traded week. The CBOE
Volatility Index VIX was trading near 21 in midday trade,
after rising above 23.	
    A gauge of manufacturing in New York state fell sharply in
June, though it still showed growth, while a read on consumer
sentiment was also below consensus forecasts. 
 	
    "What's shocking is how disappointing the data is still,"
said Lawrence Glazer, managing partner at Mayflower Advisors in
Boston. "It reflects the general malaise on Main Street right
now. Consumers and investors have been hit with a wave of
uncertainty."	
    Recent economic indicators, including Thursday's unexpected
rise in jobless claims, have pointed to sluggish growth in the
U.S. economy. However, U.S. equities have largely tracked
European developments in recent months, and shrugged off weak
domestic data on occasion. 	
    Some investors think the lackluster U.S. data increases the
chances that the Federal Reserve will signal more easy money to
counter slowing growth when it releases its policy statement
next Wednesday at the close of a two-day meeting.	
    The Wall Street Journal reported late Thursday Microsoft
Corp would buy business software company Yammer Inc for
$1.2 billion, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Microsoft rose 2 percent to $29.92.	
    Diamond Foods Inc late Thursday said it had
received a letter from Nasdaq saying it had missed the deadline
for filing its already-delayed quarterly report, a fact which
could lead to the company's delisting from the stock exchange.
The stock dropped 1.2 percent to $18.41.

