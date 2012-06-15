US STOCKS-Wall St up on central bank readiness, eyes on Greece

* Pre-Greek vote preparations by central banks reassure * Volatility seen persisting ahead of Greek election * Read on NY manufacturing comes in weaker than expected * Indexes up: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct By Rodrigo Campos NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were on track to end the week higher on Friday on hopes of collective action from global central banks if Sunday's election in Greece results in market turmoil. The news helped offset the latest round of weak U.S. economic data, which pointed to sluggish growth domestically. But traders were cautious and a measure of market anxiety also rose for the day. Officials of the Group of 20 leading nations told Reuters on Thursday central banks of major economies would take steps to stabilize markets and prevent a credit squeeze, if necessary. The news spurred sharp gains late in Thursday's session. Later reports of the European Central Bank hinting at an interest rate cut and Britain set to flood banks with cash further sparked bullishness. But Spain's banking system remains an issue and the country's 10-year bond yield, at 6.92 percent, was still too close to the 7 percent mark at which other highly indebted euro zone nations were forced to seek bailouts. "We think there is plenty of reason to remain bearish longer term. There is ample empirical support for the notion that banking crises are ordinarily followed by double dip recessions, and the latest recession was caused by no ordinary banking crisis," said Peter Cecchini, global head of institutional equity derivatives at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "Unfortunately, markets and policy makers are so enamored by monetary policy solutions, they've forgotten how things are supposed to work," which should be based on innovation and productivity growth, Cecchini said. Materials, energy and financial shares led the market's gains, with the three sectors up 1 percent or more. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 98.54 points, or 0.78 percent, to 12,750.45. The S&P 500 Index gained 11.32 points, or 0.85 percent, to 1,340.42. The Nasdaq Composite added 31.21 points, or 1.10 percent, to 2,867.54 Despite the gains the market's fear gauge remained elevated. The CBOE Volatility Index, which moves inversely with the S&P 500 most of the time, rose 0.9 percent to 22.07. Investors fear the Sunday elections in Greece may set the nation on a path to an exit from the euro zone. That possibility, along with questions about the effectiveness of a bank bailout plan in Spain, has triggered a spike in volatility. A gauge of manufacturing in New York state fell sharply in June, though it still showed growth, while a read on consumer sentiment was also below consensus forecasts. Recent economic indicators, including Thursday's unexpected rise in jobless claims, have pointed to sluggish growth in the U.S. economy. However, U.S. equities have largely tracked European developments in recent months, and shrugged off weak domestic data on occasion. Some investors think the lackluster U.S. data increases the chances that the Federal Reserve will signal more easy money to counter slowing growth when it releases its policy statement next Wednesday at the close of a two-day meeting.