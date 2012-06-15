FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Wall St up on central bank readiness, eyes on Greece
June 15, 2012 / 7:00 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS-Wall St up on central bank readiness, eyes on Greece

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Pre-Greek vote preparations by central banks reassure
    * Volatility seen persisting ahead of Greek election
    * Read on NY manufacturing comes in weaker than expected
    * Indexes up: Dow 0.8 pct, S&P 0.9 pct, Nasdaq 1.1 pct


    By Rodrigo Campos	
    NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were on track to
end the week higher on Friday on hopes of collective action from
global central banks if Sunday's election in Greece results in
market turmoil.	
    The news helped offset the latest round of weak U.S.
economic data, which pointed to sluggish growth domestically.
But traders were cautious and a measure of market anxiety also
rose for the day.	
    Officials of the Group of 20 leading nations told Reuters on
Thursday central banks of major economies would take steps to
stabilize markets and prevent a credit squeeze, if necessary.
  	
    The news spurred sharp gains late in Thursday's session.
Later reports of the European Central Bank hinting at an
interest rate cut and Britain set to flood banks with cash
further sparked bullishness.	
    But Spain's banking system remains an issue and the
country's 10-year bond yield, at 6.92 percent, was still too
close to the 7 percent mark at which other highly indebted euro
zone nations were forced to seek bailouts.	
    "We think there is plenty of reason to remain bearish longer
term. There is ample empirical support for the notion that
banking crises are ordinarily followed by double dip recessions,
and the latest recession was caused by no ordinary banking
crisis," said Peter Cecchini, global head of institutional
equity derivatives at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.	
    "Unfortunately, markets and policy makers are so enamored by
monetary policy solutions, they've forgotten how things are
supposed to work," which should be based on innovation and
productivity growth, Cecchini said.	
    Materials, energy and financial 
shares led the market's gains, with the three sectors up 1
percent or more.	
    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 98.54 points,
or 0.78 percent, to 12,750.45. The S&P 500 Index gained
11.32 points, or 0.85 percent, to 1,340.42. The Nasdaq Composite
 added 31.21 points, or 1.10 percent, to 2,867.54	
    Despite the gains the market's fear gauge remained elevated.
The CBOE Volatility Index, which moves inversely with the
S&P 500 most of the time, rose 0.9 percent to 22.07.	
    Investors fear the Sunday elections in Greece may set the
nation on a path to an exit from the euro zone. That
possibility, along with questions about the effectiveness of a
bank bailout plan in Spain, has triggered a spike in volatility.	
    A gauge of manufacturing in New York state fell sharply in
June, though it still showed growth, while a read on consumer
sentiment was also below consensus forecasts. 
 	
    Recent economic indicators, including Thursday's unexpected
rise in jobless claims, have pointed to sluggish growth in the
U.S. economy. However, U.S. equities have largely tracked
European developments in recent months, and shrugged off weak
domestic data on occasion. 	
    Some investors think the lackluster U.S. data increases the
chances that the Federal Reserve will signal more easy money to
counter slowing growth when it releases its policy statement
next Wednesday at the close of a two-day meeting.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
