US STOCKS-Futures decline as German data disappoints

* German business sentiment falls in September

* Lennar earnings climb in Q3, follows strength from KB Home

* Futures down: Dow 50 pts, S&P 5.9 pts, Nasdaq 10 pts

By Ryan Vlastelica

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures fell on Monday, indicating that last week’s decline would continue as investors questioned the global economy’s growth prospects.

* German business sentiment dropped for a fifth successive month in September to its lowest level since early 2010, showing even the strongest of Europe’s economies is succumbing to an economic downturn despite the European Central Bank’s recently announced bond-buying plan. European shares lost 0.6 percent.

* Equities have advanced sharply in recent months on expectations for central bank stimulus. On Sept. 13, the Federal Reserve announced a third round of quantitative easing intended to bolster the economy and reduce U.S. unemployment.

* With the S&P 500 up more than 7 percent so far this quarter, investors have sought new catalysts to push shares decivesly in either direction. Moves have been slight lately while volume is light. The S&P fell 0.4 percent last week, though the session with the biggest move only had the benchmark index down 0.3 percent.

* S&P 500 futures fell 5.9 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 50 points and Nasdaq 100 futures sank 10 points.

* Lennar Corp on Monday reported steep rises in its third-quarter earnings and revenue, while orders rose 44 percent. The results follow a similarly strong report from KB Home and together indicate that the housing market is gaining traction.

* Transport stocks will remain in focus a week after two large shipping companies - FedEx Corp. and Norfolk Southern Corp. - warned about the impact of the weakening world economy on their results. The transportation sector is viewed as a leading indicator for the market at large.

* Apple Inc will look to extend a rally that took the most valuable U.S. company to an all-time high. The rally came as the tech giant launched the latest version of its iPhone worldwide, generating blockbuster sales.

* U.S. stocks closed flat on Friday even as investors welcomed Spain’s efforts to seek a bailout and were lifted by gains in Apple.