US STOCKS-Wall St volatile as investors await Spain bailout news
October 2, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS-Wall St volatile as investors await Spain bailout news

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Markets volatile as investors look to Spain
    * PetSmart to replace Sunoco in the S&P 500 index
    * Mosaic shares tumble after weak earnings, sales
    * Indexes down: Dow 0.6 pct, S&P 0.3 pct, Nasdaq 0.1 pct


    By Ryan Vlastelica
    NEW YORK, Oct 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mixed to lower
in a volatile session on Tuesday on uncertainty over a financial
bailout for Spain and as investors worried about disappointing
third-quarter U.S. earnings.
    The Dow was pressured by stocks closely tied to the pace of
growth, including Caterpillar Inc and Boeing Co.
A major headwind for the global economy has been falling demand
from Europe, which has been drifting toward recession.
    Spain was said to be ready to ask the euro zone for help,
but Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said a request wasn't imminent.
In addition, Germany has signaled that Madrid should hold off on
making its request, according to European officials on Monday.
  
    "Spain being rescued would be good for risk assets and
ultimately global growth, but while the benefits are largely
priced in, we're still getting conflicting signals that
understandably have investors apprehensive," said Brian Barish,
president of Cambiar Investors LLC in Denver.
    The S&P rose nearly 6 percent in the third quarter, lifted
by accommodative moves by the Federal Reserve and European
Central Bank, which market participants bet would boost flagging
growth.
    If Madrid were to seek a rescue, it would trigger European
Central Bank buying of its bonds and help to ease U.S.
investors' nervousness about the euro zone's impact on the U.S.
economy.
    "Until we get some kind of clarity, we should expect a lot
of volatility and difficulty holding onto gains," said Barish,
who helps oversee $7 billion in assets. 
    The Dow Jones industrial average was down 55.86
points, or 0.41 percent, at 13,459.25. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.26 points, or 0.09 percent, at 1,443.23.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.16 points, or 0.01
percent, at 3,113.69. 
    The Dow and S&P 500 extended losses and the Nasdaq turned
negative, with weaker-than-expected results from Mosaic 
adding to worries about the upcoming third-quarter earnings
period.
    Mosaic tumbled 3.9 percent to $55.77 as one of the S&P's
biggest percentage decliners after earnings and revenue missed
expectations.     
    JPMorgan Chase & Co was sued by New York's attorney
general on Monday in the first action to come out of a working
group created by President Barack Obama to go after wrongdoing
that led to the financial crisis. The civil fraud lawsuit
centered on mortgage-backed securities packaged and sold by Bear
Stearns, which JP Morgan acquired. 
    JPMorgan was down 0.2 percent at $40.87.
    Major car companies reported September sales, with General
Motors and Chrysler Group LLC posting gains while Ford
Motor Co remained flat.
    GM, the largest U.S. automaker, reported a 1.5 percent
increase, while Ford reported sales on par with its results from
a year earlier. Chrysler showed a 12 percent jump in sales.
 
    Shares of GM surged 3.8 percent to $23.97 while Ford lost
1.4 percent to $9.79.
    PetSmart Inc shares added 1.2 percent to $68.38
after S&P Dow Jones Indices said after Monday's close the
company will replace Sunoco in the S&P 500 on Oct. 4.
    Hedge fund manager David Einhorn again made critical
comments about Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc and
Chipotle Mexican Grill.
    Einhorn unveiled a short position in Green Mountain a year
ago but the stock rallied 2.4 percent to $23.88 as one of the
biggest gainers on the Nasdaq 100. Chipotle fell 4
percent to $303.38.
    Shares of ArQule Inc tumbled 54 percent to $2.30
after the biotechnology company and Japan's Daiichi Sankyo
 said they will end a late-stage trial of their
experimental lung cancer drug.

