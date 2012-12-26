US STOCKS-Futures edge up ahead of 'cliff' talk resumption

* Netflix blames Amazon for outage

* Obama heads back to Washington after vacation

* Futures up: Dow 20 pts, S&P 2 pts, Nasdaq 6.75 pts

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, Dec 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Wednesday, indicating the S&P 500 may halt its worst two-day drop in since mid-November, ahead of the resumption of “fiscal cliff” negotiations.

* President Barack Obama is cutting short his Hawaiian holiday to leave for Washington on Wednesday to address the unfinished negotiations with Congress.

* Obama is due to arrive in Washington on Thursday to resume talks on the cliff, a sharp rise in taxes and deep spending cuts due to begin on Jan. 1 that could tip the U.S. economy into recession

* A Republican plan that failed to gain traction last week triggered the recent decline in the S&P 500, highlighting market sensitivity to headlines centered around the talks.

* Investors will also look to housing data for signs of improvement in the economy, with the S&P Case/Shiller Home Price Index for October expected at 9 a.m. (1400 GMT).

* Housing data has shown modest improvement in recent months, and continued strength could help support the sagging economy.

* S&P 500 futures rose 2 points and were slightly above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 20 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 6.75 points.

* China’s Sinopec Group and ConocoPhillips will research potentially vast reserves of shale gas in southwestern China over the next two years, state news agency Xinhua reported.

* An outage at one of Amazon.com Inc’s web service centers hit users of Netflix Inc’s streaming video service on Christmas Eve and was not fully resolved until Christmas Day, a spokesman for the movie rental company said on Tuesday.

* Asian shares were capped in thin holiday trade, with investors focusing on the fate of U.S. negotiations to avert a budget crunch looming at the end of the year.