FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures edge up, jobless claims on tap
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2013 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures edge up, jobless claims on tap

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose slightly on Thursday, ahead of data on the jobs market due later in the morning, with investors poised to push the rally to new highs.

* The Dow racked up record levels for the second day in a row on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 inched up to just 1.5 percent below its own record close.

* A report on initial jobless claims due at 8:30 am ET (1300 GMT) was expected to show the number of people filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly to 355,000 last week, and the trend of a slowly improving job market is seen to be intact.

* Investor attention will remain on the labor market ahead of Friday’s non-farm payroll report, which is expected to show the economy added 160,000 jobs in February.

S&P 500 futures rose 2 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures gained 38 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 4 points.

* Other data on tap includes the trade balance and consumer credit, both for January. [ECI/US}

* Focus will also be on action from central banks around the world. In an announcement later in the morning, the European Central Bank was expected to hold its interest rates at a record low 0.75 percent, though it is seen eschewing dramatic action to help struggling euro zone countries.

* The Bank of England decided not to pump more money into Britain’s ailing economy, while it left rates at 0.5 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.