US STOCKS-S&P 500 flat after poor factory data, Merck lifts Dow

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index was little changed on Monday as weaker-than-expected factory activity last month fed worries the economic recovery was struggling, while gains in Merck & Co’s shares lifted the Dow and other drug companies.

U.S. manufacturing contracted in May to its lowest level since June 2009, according to the Institute for Supply Management, but a separate report showed spending on construction rose slightly in April.

“We’re getting back to bad news being bad for the market,” said Donald Selkin, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York, which has about $4 billion in assets under management.

He said last week the market would rise after weak data because investors saw it as a reason for the Federal Reserve to continue its stimulus efforts, which have helped stocks rally.

Market breadth was negative, with decliners outpacing advancers on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq. Financial shares on the S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent and led losses.

Trading has been volatile for the past week, with intraday swings of 1 percent up or down, on concerns that the Fed may reduce its monetary stimulus earlier than expected.

Merck shares gained 4.2 percent to $48.68 and gave the Dow its biggest boost. The company’s drug designed to unmask tumor cells and mobilize the immune system into fighting cancer helped shrink tumors in 38 percent of patients with advanced melanoma in an early-stage study. The PHLX drug sector index advanced 1.2 percent.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 64.05 points, or 0.42 percent, at 15,179.62. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 0.46 point, or 0.03 percent, at 1,631.20. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 13.58 points, or 0.39 percent, at 3,442.33.

A popular options gauge that measures the level of anxiety in the market also rose. The CBOE Volatility index VIX was up 2.8 percent.

In a week of heavy data, the most important will be the May non-farm payrolls report on Friday. Reuters’ survey of analysts shows they expect the economy created on average 170,000 jobs, slightly higher than the 165,000 jobs added in April. The Fed’s Beige Book survey of regional economic conditions is on tap for Wednesday.

F5 Networks Inc was the worst performer on both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes, down 6.6 percent to $77.65 after Morgan Stanley downgraded the network gear maker.