US STOCKS-Wall St edges lower as Fed clues awaited

* Dollar General slumps after outlook

* Salesforce.com to buy ExactTarget for $2.5 billion

* U.S. trade deficit widens less than expected in April

* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct; S&P 0.31 pct; Nasdaq 0.22 pct

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday as investors paused after two choppy sessions before a flurry of data and Federal Reserve speakers that may sway investor sentiment on the possibility the central bank may trim its stimulus measures.

After a sharp selloff on Friday, the S&P 500 recovered some of the declines in Monday’s session when weaker-than-expected manufacturing data buttressed the belief the Fed will keep its economic stimulus in place.

Many investors are likely to hold off big bets until the non-farm payrolls report due on Friday shows the employment situation, the key factor for the Fed’s monetary policy.

On Wednesday, the market will get an anecdotal look at economic conditions from the Fed’s Beige Book, labor market conditions in the form of the ADP employment report, and ISM services data.

“With no real catalysts to push us in one direction or another but with plenty of catalysts on the horizon I am not surprised to see markets trending sideways,” said Art Hogan, managing director at Lazard Capital Markets in New York.

Trading on Tuesday could be volatile later in the session as several Federal Reserve officials will be speaking in public, including Fed Governor Sarah Bloom Raskin, Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George and Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher.

Raskin, who began speaking at the Roosevelt Institute at 12:30 p.m. (1630 GMT) said progress has been made in the U.S. labor market since the depths of the recession, but the unemployment rate remains high.

Intraday swings have increased in recent weeks as minutes from the central bank’s most recent meeting and testimony from Chairman Ben Bernanke to Congress heightened concerns the Fed may reduce its bond-buying program sooner than expected.

“We tend to overreact and shoot first when we get Fed commentary these days, and unless you read the program and notice which jersey the particular Fed speaker is wearing, meaning are they a voter or non-voter, the market can overreact,” Hogan said.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 44.31 points, or 0.29 percent, to 15,209.72. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index lost 5.11 points, or 0.31 percent, to 1,635.31. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 7.61 points, or 0.22 percent, to 3,457.75.

In corporate news, web-based software maker Salesforce.com Inc said it would buy marketing software provider ExactTarget for $2.5 billion. Salesforce.com shares lost 3.5 percent to $39.60 while ExactTraget shares surged 52.5 percent to $33.71.

Dollar General Corp was down 7.5 percent to $49.56, the worst performer on the S&P 500, after the discount chain cut the top end of its full-year profit forecast, warning of moderating sales growth and declining margins as frugal shoppers make it difficult to raise prices.

S&P Dow Jones Indexes said after the close on Monday that American International Group Inc and General Motors Co will rejoin the S&P 500 index after the close of trading on June 6. GM shares climbed 2.2 percent to $35.17 and AIG shed 0.8 percent to $44.39.

Earlier, data showed the U.S. trade deficit widened in April as a rise in imports offset a rebound in exports, suggesting that trade remained a drag on economic growth as the second quarter started.