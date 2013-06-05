US STOCKS-Dow breaks below 15,000 as Fed tapering fears mount

* Investors cautious as Fed may slow stimulus

* Private-sector hiring latest weak economic sign

* U.S. labor costs drop at fastest pace since 1947

* Indexes off: Dow 1.3 pct, S&P 1.3 pct, Nasdaq 1.2 pct

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Wednesday, with the Dow falling below 15,000, amid concern central banks’ easy money policies to rescue the weak economy may not be enough for markets to extend this year’s gains.

The S&P 500 has fallen more than 3 percent since hitting an all-time closing high on May 21 as investors worry about a possible trimming of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s unconventional bond-buying policy to boost growth.

The Fed’s “Beige Book” report did little to change the day’s trend. The report, based on discussions with business contacts, showed the U.S. economy expanded at a “modest to moderate” pace since mid-April while hiring remained relatively subdued.

“I think we’re at the point where there hasn’t been a lot of good news, and the level of concern over the Fed’s next action is kind of overwhelming. The pullback that started a couple of weeks ago with Bernanke’s comments has picked up momentum,” said Fred Dickson, chief market strategist at D.A. Davidson & Co. in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

Earlier, a private sector report showed companies had picked up the hiring pace in May, though job growth remained sluggish.

Selling was broad-based, led by the S&P 500 materials index , down 1.9 percent, and the S&P financial index , off 1.7 percent. Decliners outpaced advancers on the New York Stock Exchange by about 4 to 1.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 196.56 points, or 1.30 percent, at 14,980.98. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 20.73 points, or 1.27 percent, at 1,610.65. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 41.31 points, or 1.20 percent, at 3,403.95.

Adding to the bearish tone, Japanese shares fell to a 2-month low after a speech by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on his growth strategy to revive the world’s third-largest economy disappointed investors.

Even with the S&P’s recent decline, the benchmark index is up about 13 percent for the year, leading some market participants to believe the stock market has risen as far as it can for the time being. Mixed economic data and doubts about the ability of the world’s major central banks to prop up markets support the doubts.

Apple shares fell 0.8 percent to $445.80 after Samsung Electronics scored a victory in the rivals’ long-running dispute over mobile device patents.