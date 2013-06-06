US STOCKS-Wall St to open slightly lower after Draghi comments

* Futures tumble as Draghi speaks

* Costco same-store sales miss estimate

* Futures: Dow down 16 pts, S&P down 1.7, Nasdaq up 0.75

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were poised for a slightly lower open on Thursday, indicating stocks may fall for a third straight day in the wake of comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

Futures erased their earlier gains to turn negative as Draghi spoke at an ECB news conference, saying ECB policy will remain accommodative for as long as needed, but that the Governing Council ruled out the possibility of lowering the bank’s deposit rate into negative territory.

“It is troubling you get a nine, ten point reversal in futures prior to the opening but it is certainly central banker driven, whether it is the ECB, Bank of Japan, the Fed, that is what dictates the market direction,” said Joe Saluzzi, co-manager of trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

“Sooner or later these central bankers have to cut the cord and when they do, then the market will stand on its own.”

The S&P 500 dropped more than 1 percent Wednesday and has lost 1.9 percent over the past two sessions as concerns mounted that the U.S. Federal Reserve may scale back its bond-buying stimulus before the economy is strong enough to stand on its own.

The two-day drop for the benchmark S&P index was the worst back-to-back performance since a 2.1 percent decline in mid-April.

Ahead of Friday’s payrolls report, economic data showed weekly initial claims for state unemployment benefits declined 11,000 to a seasonally adjusted 346,000. Economists in a Reuters survey had forecast a total of 345,000 new filings compared with 354,000 in the prior week.

“If you are bullish and you think it’s a better than expected number tomorrow, you are putting some money to work, if you are worried the jobs numbers are going to be soggy, you are staying put for now,” said Joseph Quinlan chief market strategist at Chief Market Strategist at U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management in New York.

Wednesday’s ADP National Employment report showed private employers accelerated hiring in May from the prior month, but the gains fell short of expectations.

The S&P 500 had run up to a record high on May 21, partly fueled by the belief that softer economic data would ensure the Fed would keep its stimulus measures in place, as opposed to scaling them back earlier than expected.

S&P 500 futures lost 1.7 points and were below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures fell 16 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.75 point.

Retailers will be eyed as they report monthly sales results. Costco Wholesale Corp reported May same-store sales that missed analyst estimates, due to a relatively stronger dollar and weak gasoline prices.