US STOCKS-Wall St advances in volatile trade ahead of jobs data

* S&P 500 bounces after brief break below 50-day moving average

* Weak payrolls report may ease fears about Fed tapering

* Dow up 0.3 pct, S&P 500 up 0.6 pct, Nasdaq up 0.4 pct

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose modestly in late afternoon trading on Thursday, with the S&P 500 recovering after hitting a key technical level in volatile trading a day before the release of the closely watched U.S. jobs report.

Around midday, the S&P 500 briefly slipped below its 50-day moving average of 1,604 - the first time the benchmark has dropped below that technical level since April 18. By mid-afternoon, the S&P 500 had turned higher, led by gains in defensive sectors, including telecoms, up 2.2 percent.

“Technically, the 1,600 level is an important area to hold,” said Michael Sheldon, chief market strategist at RDM Financial, in Westport, Connecticut. “It’s only natural to have a little bit of a” bounce from that level.

The U.S. Labor Department’s non-farm payrolls report on Friday will not only give insight into the strength of the economic recovery, but could also offer a clue into how long the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus policy intact.

The pickup in market volatility over the past couple of weeks reflects investors’ uncertainty over Fed policy, combined with worries about a still sluggish global economy. Earlier, the Dow was down more than 100 points.

“The market is transitioning from a liquidity-driven rally to one based on economic fundamentals,” Sheldon said.

The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged and left other policy tools untouched after discussing options it could use if the euro zone’s economy does not come out of recession later this year. ECB President Mario Draghi said economic conditions did not justify moves such as requiring banks to pay to leave their money with the central bank overnight.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 48.88 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,009.47. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 10.15 points, or 0.63 percent, at 1,619.05. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.76 points, or 0.40 percent, at 3,415.24.

Although stocks have mostly declined this week ahead of the jobs report, economists’ average forecast of 170,000 jobs added in May has held steady this week. The jobs report will come one hour before U.S. stock trading begins on Friday.

Investors will scour the report for any clue on when the Fed may begin slowing its bond-buying program, which has been credited with driving U.S. equity gains this year.

The S&P 500 is up about 13 percent so far this year after repeatedly hitting record highs. Those gains were triggered in part by the belief the Fed’s stimulus would remain in place.

Retail stocks attracted attention because major U.S. chains, as a group, reported monthly sales that were largely in line with expectations. Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp rose 1.5 percent to $110.82.