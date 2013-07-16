FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of data, Goldman Sachs earnings
July 16, 2013 / 11:26 AM / in 4 years

US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of data, Goldman Sachs earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Consumer prices and industrial production data on tap

* Goldman Sachs to report earnings

* Futures up: S&P 0.8 pt, Dow 9 pts, Nasdaq 1.75 pts

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday ahead of data on inflation and industrial production, and corporate earnings from major firms like Goldman Sachs.

* Economic data on consumer prices, industrial production and housing comes a day ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s semi-annual testimony before the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee. Markets will be closely eyeing his comments for clues on when the Fed may start reducing its bond-buying program.

* Consumer price data for June is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) and the industrial production data is on tap for 9:15 a.m. EDT. The National Association of Home Builders housing market index for July is due at 10:00 a.m. EDT.

* Goldman Sachs shares are likely to be in the spotlight with the bank’s earnings due ahead of the bell, and especially after Citigroup’s strong earnings on Monday that helped the S&P 500 higher for an eighth straight day, which was the longest streak since mid-January.

* Other companies due to report earnings include Yahoo and Johnson & Johnson.

* S&P 500 futures rose 0.8 point and were in line with fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 9 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 1.75 points.

* European stock markets fell after the ZEW German economic sentiment indicator unexpectedly declined in July.

