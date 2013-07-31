US STOCKS-Futures little changed ahead of data, all eyes on Fed

* ADP, GDP, Chicago PMI data due

* Air Products shares up after Ackman confirms stake

* Futures up: Dow 5 pts, S&P 1 pts, Nasdaq 1 pts

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed in light volume on Wednesday ahead of a much-anticipated statement from the Federal Reserve that could spell out the U.S. central bank’s stimulus roadmap for the coming months.

* The Fed likely will decide at the end of its policy meeting to continue buying bonds at an $85 billion monthly pace, but its statement will be combed for indications on when and by how much it could scale back its purchases as the economic recovery takes hold.

* The Fed’s stimulus program is seen by many as one of the main reasons for the stock market to have risen more than 18 percent so far this year.

* At 8:15 a.m. (1215 GMT) ADP releases its national employment report. Economists expect the U.S. private sector to have created 180,000 jobs in July.

* Continuing with this week’s battery of data, traders will also focus on the advanced reading of the second-quarter gross domestic product and revisions for the last years, expected at 8:30 a.m. (1230 GMT). A Chicago survey of business activity is expected at 9:45 a.m. (1345 GMT).

* S&P 500 futures rose 1 point and were flat in terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 5 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 1 point.

* Garmin shares jumped 6.2 percent in premarket trading after its results beat market expectations.

* Symantec shares rose 5.3 percent premarket a day after the maker of Norton anti-virus software posted better-than-expected quarterly results as customers used more of its security products in the wake of a series of hacking attacks.

* Air Products & Chemicals shares gained 4.9 percent premarket after Activist investor William Ackman said his Pershing Square Capital Management has acquired a 9.8 percent stake the industrial gas producer.

* With quarterly results in from 60 percent of the S&P 500 companies, 67.4 percent have exceeded earnings expectations - in line with the average beat over the last four quarters. About 55 percent of companies have topped revenue expectations, more than the 48 percent of revenue beats in the past four earnings seasons but below the historical average, Thomson Reuters data showed.