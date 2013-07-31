FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Wall St rises after no word from Fed on tapering
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2013 / 6:42 PM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS-Wall St rises after no word from Fed on tapering

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Fed statement offers no hint of stimulus pullback

* Facebook falls after trading above IPO price of $38

* Dow up 0.3 pct; S&P 500 up 0.5 pct; Nasdaq up 0.6 pct

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks extended gains in volatile trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve gave no hint that a reduction in the pace of its bond-buying program is imminent.

In a statement following its two-day meeting, the Fed said the economy continues to recover but still needs support.

The three major U.S. stock indexes quickly added to gains within a few minutes of the Fed’s statement. About 2:19 p.m., though, the Dow briefly turned negative and then rebounded.

S&P indexes tracking financials, consumer discretionary and other growth sectors led the advance. The S&P financial index was up 0.6 percent.

“This is pretty much what the market wanted. The Fed will maintain its asset purchases until it sees labor market improvement, and it will maintain an accommodative policy after the purchases end,” said Wayne Kaufman, chief market analyst at Rockwell Securities in New York.

The Fed’s stimulus is seen by many as central to the S&P 500’s gain of nearly 19 percent so far this year.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.02 points, or 0.26 percent, at 15,560.61. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was up 8.21 points, or 0.49 percent, at 1,694.17. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 22.53 points, or 0.62 percent, at 3,639.00.

Stock indexes remained below their session highs, however. In late morning trade, the Dow set an all-tme intraday high of 15,634.32.

In another milestone set earlier in the session, Facebook Inc’s stock traded above its initial public offering price of $38 for the first time since its market debut in May 2012. The stock rose as high as $38.31. By mid-afternoon trading, though, Facebook was down 2 percent at $36.89.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.