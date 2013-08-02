US STOCKS-Futures tick up ahead of U.S. payrolls data

* U.S. unemployment rate seen inching lower

* LinkedIn, AIG shares rise after results

* Dell committee and buyout group close to a deal-WSJ

* Futures up: Dow 20 pts, S&P 2.2 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts

NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher in low volume on Friday, following record high closes on the S&P 500 and Dow industrials and ahead of the widely anticipated payrolls data for July.

* Employers likely hired enough workers last month to push the U.S. jobless rate slightly lower, which could bolster expectations the Federal Reserve will start drawing down its huge economic stimulus program later this year.

* The Fed, however, on Wednesday said the U.S. economy continues to recover but is still in need of support, offering no indication that it is planning to reduce its $85 billion a month bond-buying stimulus at its next meeting in September.

* Stocks rose broadly on Thursday after data showed U.S. factory activity jumped to a two-year high in July and first-time applications for jobless benefits hit a 5-1/2-year low last week, bolstering views economic growth would accelerate in the second half of the year.

* The Fed’s support has been a pillar of the recovery from the deepest recession since the Great Depression, and the U.S. central bank has reiterated that it will continue to stimulate the economy until it is capable of standing on its own.

* S&P 500 futures rose 2.2 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 20 points, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 8 points.

* LinkedIn shares jumped 9.6 percent in premarket trading and several brokerages raised their price targets on the stock after its results topped Wall Street’s expectations on Thursday.

* AIG Inc also beat expectations on Thursday and announced its first capital return since its 2008 bailout through a dividend and share buyback, sending its shares up 4.9 percent in premarket trading.

* Of the 375 companies in the S&P 500 that reported earnings for the second quarter through Thursday morning, 67.5 percent have topped analyst expectations, in line with the average beat over the past four quarters, data from Thomson Reuters show. About 55 percent have reported revenue above estimates, more than the average beat of the past four quarters but below the historical average.

* Dell shares gained 3 percent premarket as its special committee and the buyout group led by the company’s founder and chief executive, Michael Dell, are close to a deal according to a Wall Street Journal report.