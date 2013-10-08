FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St briefly falls further on Obama stalemate comments
October 8, 2013 / 6:36 PM / in 4 years

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St briefly falls further on Obama stalemate comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks briefly extended losses in late afternoon on Tuesday as President Barack Obama spoke about the political stalemate in Washington.

The Nasdaq dropped more than 2 percent during his remarks in which the president said that in an economic shutdown after default, there would be a very significant risk of a deep recession.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 111.94 points, or 0.75 percent, at 14,824.30. The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index was down 15.87 points, or 0.95 percent, at 1,660.25. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 69.13 points, or 1.83 percent, at 3,701.24.

