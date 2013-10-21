FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS-Futures drift near record ahead of data, earnings
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2013 / 11:28 AM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures drift near record ahead of data, earnings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* September home resales data expected at 1400 GMT

* Netflix to report earnings after the closing bell

* Futures: Dow up 9 pts, S&P flat, Nasdaq up 6 pts

NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed in light trading on Monday following a record closing high on the S&P 500 last week, as a week full of economic data and key corporate earnings gets under way.

* The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Friday to cap its biggest weekly gain in three months on stronger-than-expected earnings from companies including Google and Morgan Stanley.

* Financial stocks could be in focus with JPMorgan Chase & Co in a tentative $13 billion deal with the U.S. government to settle investigations into bad mortgage loans JPMorgan, and the banks it bought during the financial crisis, sold to investors.

* Japan’s exports rose but were well short of expectations in September, a sign that slowing demand in Asia is taking the shine off Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s stimulus policies and clouding the outlook for a budding economic recovery.

* S&P 500 futures were flat and little changed in terms of fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 9 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 6 points.

* Companies expected to report earnings on Monday include Netflix and Dow component McDonald‘s.

* The National Association of Realtors releases existing home sales for September at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT). Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 5.30 million annualized unit total versus 5.48 million annualized units in August.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.