US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of payrolls, Netflix jumps
#Market News
October 22, 2013 / 11:32 AM / 4 years ago

US STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of payrolls, Netflix jumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Netflix shares rally premarket a day after earnings

* Delayed September payrolls data due at 1230 GMT

* Futures: Dow up 5 pts, S&P down 1 pt, Nasdaq up 1 pt

NEW YORK, Oct 22 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as caution lingered from the previous session ahead of the delayed release of the September payrolls report.

* The key job market data, originally expected to be issued by the Labor Department more than two weeks ago and delayed because of a government shutdown, could give investors clues about the near future of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus program that has helped the S&P 500 rally to record highs.

* Netflix shares rose 11.3 percent in premarket trading a day after it said it added 1.3 million U.S. streaming customers in September. Netflix’s third quarter net income reached $32 million, up from $8 million a year earlier.

* S&P 500 futures fell 1 point and were slightly below fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures rose 5 points and Nasdaq 100 futures added 1 point.

* Transocean shares rose 4.7 percent in premarket trading after S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the drilling services company will replace Dell on the S&P 500 index after the close of trading next Monday.

* Shares of cloud software maker VMware Inc rose 10.5 percent premarket a day after it reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as it sold more licenses to enterprise customers and indicated that strong licensing revenue growth would continue into next year.

* S&P 500 companies scheduled to report earnings include Amgen, Juniper Networks and Broadcom. Dow components Travelers and DuPont reported results earlier Tuesday.

* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Monday as lackluster earnings reports from McDonald’s and others fed concerns that equities were overpriced, but the S&P 500 ticked up to close at a record high.

